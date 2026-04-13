IIM Jammu

IIM Jammu, CAHO Sign MoU to Boost Healthcare Management Education and Research

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
15:17 PM
IIM Jammu

IIM Jammu File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to strengthen healthcare management through capacity building, research, and a strong focus on quality, patient safety, and digital transformation.
The collaboration is designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports academic excellence and research in healthcare management.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to strengthen healthcare management through capacity building, research, and a strong focus on quality, patient safety, and digital transformation. The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during CAHO’s annual conference.

The agreement was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and CAHO President Vijay Agarwal, marking a significant step towards fostering collaboration between academia and the healthcare industry. According to officials, the initiative aligns with the broader ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, aiming to enhance workforce skills, promote knowledge exchange, and contribute to societal development.

The collaboration is designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports academic excellence and research in healthcare management. Key focus areas include improving healthcare quality, ensuring patient safety, and integrating digital transformation into healthcare systems. Through this partnership, both institutions seek to address evolving challenges in the healthcare sector with innovative and research-driven solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the agreement, the collaboration will facilitate a range of initiatives such as joint certification programmes, management development programmes, executive education, and research projects. It will also include conferences, case-based learning opportunities, and other academic engagements aimed at enriching the learning experience in the healthcare domain.

Under the defined roles, IIM Jammu will be responsible for academic design, curriculum development, evaluation, and certification. On the other hand, CAHO will leverage its extensive network of healthcare institutions to support practical training, internships, placements, and industry integration for students.

The partnership is also expected to open up both national and international internship and placement opportunities for students enrolled in MBA (Healthcare) programmes, thereby enhancing their exposure to real-world healthcare environments.

Speaking on the collaboration, Director B S Sahay highlighted that the initiative represents a crucial step in bridging the gap between academic institutions and industry needs, particularly in a vital sector like healthcare. He emphasised that the partnership would drive capacity building, encourage advanced research, and contribute to strengthening healthcare systems, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and society at large.

With this initiative, IIM Jammu and CAHO aim to set a benchmark in healthcare management education and innovation, reinforcing their commitment to building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
15:18 PM
IIM Jammu Indian Institute of Management Healthcare Management Healthcare sector
Similar stories
IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Celebrates 17th Convocation 2026; 400+ Graduates Awarded Degrees

Hult Prize

Hult Prize India Nationals 2026: Where Innovation Meets Opportunity

Jadavpur University

SRIJAN 2026: Where Innovation Meets Impact at Jadavpur University

St. Xavier’s College

St. Xavier’s XTS to Host Theaxav’26, Showcasing Theatre and Creative Arts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

Jharkhand government

159 Candidates Held in Jharkhand Excise Constable Exam Paper Leak Case; Gang Under Pr. . .

IIM

IIM Mumbai Holds Third Convocation; 505 Students Graduate from First MBA Batch

NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadli. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS IPASE 2026: Attendance Exemption Application Opens; TS Inter Supplementary Exam Da. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality