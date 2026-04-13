IIM Jammu, CAHO Sign MoU to Boost Healthcare Management Education and Research

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to strengthen healthcare management through capacity building, research, and a strong focus on quality, patient safety, and digital transformation. The collaboration is designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports academic excellence and research in healthcare management.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) to strengthen healthcare management through capacity building, research, and a strong focus on quality, patient safety, and digital transformation. The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during CAHO’s annual conference.

The agreement was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and CAHO President Vijay Agarwal, marking a significant step towards fostering collaboration between academia and the healthcare industry. According to officials, the initiative aligns with the broader ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, aiming to enhance workforce skills, promote knowledge exchange, and contribute to societal development.

The collaboration is designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports academic excellence and research in healthcare management. Key focus areas include improving healthcare quality, ensuring patient safety, and integrating digital transformation into healthcare systems. Through this partnership, both institutions seek to address evolving challenges in the healthcare sector with innovative and research-driven solutions.

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As part of the agreement, the collaboration will facilitate a range of initiatives such as joint certification programmes, management development programmes, executive education, and research projects. It will also include conferences, case-based learning opportunities, and other academic engagements aimed at enriching the learning experience in the healthcare domain.

Under the defined roles, IIM Jammu will be responsible for academic design, curriculum development, evaluation, and certification. On the other hand, CAHO will leverage its extensive network of healthcare institutions to support practical training, internships, placements, and industry integration for students.

The partnership is also expected to open up both national and international internship and placement opportunities for students enrolled in MBA (Healthcare) programmes, thereby enhancing their exposure to real-world healthcare environments.

Speaking on the collaboration, Director B S Sahay highlighted that the initiative represents a crucial step in bridging the gap between academic institutions and industry needs, particularly in a vital sector like healthcare. He emphasised that the partnership would drive capacity building, encourage advanced research, and contribute to strengthening healthcare systems, ultimately benefiting stakeholders and society at large.

With this initiative, IIM Jammu and CAHO aim to set a benchmark in healthcare management education and innovation, reinforcing their commitment to building a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.