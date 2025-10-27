IIM Calcutta Summer Intern Placements 2025 See ₹6 Lakh Peak Monthly Stipend; 510 Offers!

IIM Calcutta

Summary
The IIM-Calcutta on Monday said it has concluded its summer internship placements, with the highest stipend of Rs 6 lakh per month.
A total of 470 students received 510 offers from 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors.

The IIM-Calcutta on Monday said it has concluded its summer internship placements, with the highest stipend of Rs 6 lakh per month.

A total of 470 students received 510 offers from 183 recruiters across a variety of sectors, it said in a statement.

The average monthly stipend was Rs 1.85 lakh per month, while the median stipend stood at Rs 2 lakh per month, it said.

The highest domestic stipend stood at Rs 4.5 lakh per month, whereas the highest international stipend was Rs 6 lakh per month, it added.

Firms from all major sectors like consulting, finance, FMCG, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, software and technology, participated in the process, the statement said.

"The superior performance of the 62nd batch of MBA students resulted in yet another year of excellent summer placements. We are grateful to the recruiters for continuing to believe in our students and trust our academic processes," said Ritu Mehta, the chairperson of placement activities.

"It is our effort at the institute to consistently ensure a smooth and robust placement process that results in satisfactory outcomes for both students and recruiters," she said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

IIM Calcutta Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Summer Placement internship placements monthly stipend
