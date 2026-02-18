APSC Releases JE Admit Cards; Screening Test on February 22, 2026

Summary Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites — apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in The APSC JE Screening Test 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2026

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for candidates who successfully applied for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites — apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in.

The APSC JE Screening Test 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2026. The written examination will be held to fill over 187 Junior Engineer vacancies across departments in Assam.

APSC JE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

Visit the official website — apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section Select the link for Junior Engineer Screening Test 2026 Enter the required login credentials/details Download the admit card PDF Take a printout for future reference

Applicants are advised to carefully check details such as exam date, reporting time, venue and personal information mentioned on the admit card. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

The commission has urged candidates to reach the examination centre well in advance and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.