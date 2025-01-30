IIHM Unites 50 Nations for Young Chef Olympiad 2025 on the Global Culinary Stage

Summary One of the world’s most prestigious and largest student chef competitions is set to return as the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2025 gears up to bring together culinary talent from 50 countries. Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, the competition will see young chefs competing for the YCO 2025 Golden Toque.

One of the world’s most prestigious and largest student chef competitions is set to return as the Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2025 gears up to bring together culinary talent from 50 countries. This week-long gastronomic extravaganza, organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, will see young chefs competing not just for the coveted YCO 2025 Golden Toque but also for lifelong connections, cultural exchange, and a shared passion for food.

A Global Culinary Showdown

The 11th edition of YCO will unfold across multiple cities, testing the skills and creativity of student chefs through two rigorous rounds. The competition kicks off on February 3 at IIHM’s Goa campus and extends to Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru from February 4. The top 10 scorers from these rounds will then battle for glory in the Grand Finale, set to take place in Kolkata on February 8, 2025.

Alongside the main prize, participants will also contend for the Plate Trophy and the prestigious Dr Suborno Bose Culinary International Challenge. Regardless of the final rankings, every competitor will walk away as a winner, having fostered global friendships and strengthened bonds through the universal language of food.

Breaking Barriers Through Food and AI

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IHC, Founder of YCO, and Chairman of IIHM, highlighted the deeper mission behind YCO during a virtual press conference, stating, “Through the course of 11 years, the Young Chef Olympiad has grown from strength to strength and has taken on many worthy causes starting from unity in diversity to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the promotion of millets. This year, we will secure the future of hospitality and hospitality education by making AI, which we call Advanced Intelligence, help tourism and hospitality do more for people with enhanced human touch. The immersive experience of the Olympiad will dismantle barriers and cultivate an environment where dialogue flourishes and friendship blossoms.”

In a groundbreaking move, IIHM is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into global hospitality education, ensuring that technology enhances human-centric hospitality practices while upholding sustainability and inclusivity.

To mark this milestone, Dr Suborno Bose will launch his book, Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism and Hospitality, at the opening ceremony in Goa. This book will serve as a comprehensive guide to leveraging AI in the ever-evolving hospitality industry.

A Celebration of Culinary Diplomacy

Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the Principal Judge and Mentor for YCO 2025, lauded Dr Bose’s contributions, saying, “With YCO and AI, Suborno Bose has changed the realm of hospitality education.”

As the competition unfolds, YCO 2025 will not just be about individual excellence but also about collaborative learning. The ‘United World of Young Chefs’ initiative will run parallel to the main event, encouraging cultural exchange through food. Bangalore will host a grand showcase of world cuisine on February 3 at the Karnataka Food Festival, organised by IIHM Bangalore in collaboration with Venue Partner Brigade Hospitality. Simultaneously, mini-UWYC events in Hyderabad, Goa, Delhi, and Pune will celebrate the national dishes of participating countries, fostering cross-cultural appreciation.

The Jury and Public Engagement

A stellar panel of internationally acclaimed culinary experts will preside over the competition, including Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as Principal Judge, legendary hospitality educator Prof David Foskett OBE as Chairman of the Jury; and Michelin Star Chef and Founder of KitchenCUT, John Wood as Chief Judge.

YCO 2025 also invites public participation through online voting, allowing global audiences to select the best dessert from Round 1 and the most popular national dish in the United World of Young Chefs segment.

A Culinary Movement Beyond Borders

As the 50 young chefs, including India’s representative Aliakbar Rampurawala from Bengaluru, return home, the YCO movement will continue to resonate across hospitality institutions worldwide. Under the visionary leadership of Dr Suborno Bose, YCO has grown into more than just a competition – it has become a global force, shaping the future of hospitality, education, and international culinary diplomacy.

With IIHM at the helm, YCO 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of food, friendship, and the limitless possibilities of innovation in hospitality.