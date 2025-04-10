IIEST Shibpur

Rebeca 2025 Kicks Off Today: IIEST Shibpur’s Iconic Fest Returns with Music and Magic

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2025
10:07 AM

IIEST Shibpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The campus of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, is set to come alive today as it launches the 84th edition of Rebeca, one of India’s most legendary cultural fests.
Running from April 10 to 13, Rebeca 2025 promises four days of vibrant performances, electric energy, and timeless tradition, uniting students, alumni, and artists in a celebration that has echoed through generations since its humble beginning in 1932.

The campus of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, is set to come alive today as it launches the 84th edition of Rebeca, one of India’s most legendary cultural fests. Running from April 10 to April 13, Rebeca 2025 promises four days of vibrant performances, electric energy, and timeless tradition, uniting students, alumni, and artists in a celebration that has echoed through generations since its humble beginning in 1932.

What started as a simple homecoming event for alumni has grown into a grand carnival of music, dance, and culture. Over the decades, Rebeca has hosted some of the biggest names in Indian music, including KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Fossils, Jubin Nautiyal, and many more. This year, the stage is once again set for breathtaking performances and show-stopping moments.

Each evening of the festival is thematically curated for a unique experience. Saptami – The Classical Night opens Rebeca with soul-stirring Indian classical music and dance. Ashtami – The BEings Night celebrates homegrown talent with vibrant performances from the student community. Navami – The Kolkata Night dives deep into Bengal’s rich musical roots, while Dashami – The Mumbai Night ends the fest with a glamorous Bollywood-inspired finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Rebeca is more than just music. The IIEST campus will be buzzing with fashion shows, dance competitions, band wars, literary events, and thought-provoking seminars. A special Business Alumni Meet will connect current students with accomplished alumni, blending professional insight with the fest’s cultural charm.

As the festivities begin today, Rebeca 2025 invites all to experience the rhythm, talent, and tradition that define one of India’s most iconic campus celebrations.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2025
10:08 AM
IIEST Shibpur Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur Fest
Similar stories
Heritage College

The Heritage College Declared Winner at Innovate for Sustainable Future Ideation Comp. . .

Jadavpur University

Chhayanat ’25 Lights Up Jadavpur University with Cinema, Culture and Conversation

Jadavpur University

SRIJAN 2025: Jadavpur University’s Grand Celebration of Technology, Innovation and . . .

Bhawanipur Education Society College

BESC Bonfire’25 Wraps Up with Resounding Success: A Journey Through Time and Talent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Application Edit Window and Demo Test Portal Opens at natboard.edu.in

Sri Sri Academy opens its pre-nursery section
Pre-nursery

Stories that teach, spread joy and build empathy

Representative Image
GUJCET

GUJCET results to be out soon at gseb.org! Know how to check your scorecard

Representative Image
PSEB

PSEB declares Class 5 results on pseb.ac.in - Know how to check scorecard

Jadavpur University

Chhayanat ’25 Lights Up Jadavpur University with Cinema, Culture and Conversation

REET 2025

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education to Declare REET 2025 Result Soon- Know Latest . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality