Rebeca 2025 Kicks Off Today: IIEST Shibpur’s Iconic Fest Returns with Music and Magic

The campus of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, is set to come alive today as it launches the 84th edition of Rebeca, one of India’s most legendary cultural fests. Running from April 10 to April 13, Rebeca 2025 promises four days of vibrant performances, electric energy, and timeless tradition, uniting students, alumni, and artists in a celebration that has echoed through generations since its humble beginning in 1932.

What started as a simple homecoming event for alumni has grown into a grand carnival of music, dance, and culture. Over the decades, Rebeca has hosted some of the biggest names in Indian music, including KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Fossils, Jubin Nautiyal, and many more. This year, the stage is once again set for breathtaking performances and show-stopping moments.

Each evening of the festival is thematically curated for a unique experience. Saptami – The Classical Night opens Rebeca with soul-stirring Indian classical music and dance. Ashtami – The BEings Night celebrates homegrown talent with vibrant performances from the student community. Navami – The Kolkata Night dives deep into Bengal’s rich musical roots, while Dashami – The Mumbai Night ends the fest with a glamorous Bollywood-inspired finale.

But Rebeca is more than just music. The IIEST campus will be buzzing with fashion shows, dance competitions, band wars, literary events, and thought-provoking seminars. A special Business Alumni Meet will connect current students with accomplished alumni, blending professional insight with the fest’s cultural charm.

As the festivities begin today, Rebeca 2025 invites all to experience the rhythm, talent, and tradition that define one of India’s most iconic campus celebrations.