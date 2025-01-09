IIEST Shibpur

IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
20:15 PM
This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST

This year marks the 13th edition of Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of IIEST Source: IIEST Shibpur

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Instruo'13 promises an exhilarating lineup of events, headlined by the flagship Robowars, a unique spectacle of engineering prowess. The fest will also feature a diverse array of activities, including technical quizzes, parliamentary debates, hackathons, and creative challenges like film making and treasure hunts
The impact of Instruo extends beyond the campus, influencing technocrats and stakeholders across Bengal and the broader Indian technical community

Since its inception in 2009, Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in Kolkata's technical calendar. This year marks the 13th edition, a testament to the fest's enduring legacy and the innovative spirit of IIEST Shibpur.

Recognized as one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutes in India, IIEST continues to be a beacon of academic excellence and a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation.

Instruo'13 promises an exhilarating lineup of events, headlined by the flagship Robowars, a unique spectacle of engineering prowess. The fest will also feature a diverse array of activities, including technical quizzes, parliamentary debates, hackathons, and creative challenges like film making and treasure hunts. These events not only engage participants in thrilling competitions but also foster a spirit of innovation and collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of Instruo extends beyond the campus, influencing technocrats and stakeholders across Bengal and the broader Indian technical community. As a confluence of ideas and talents, Instruo'13 is set to inspire a new wave of technological breakthroughs and cultural advancements, reinforcing Bengal's position as a leader in technical innovation.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
21:11 PM
IIEST Shibpur
Similar stories
The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .

A handbook in Bengali on disaster management and precaution in case of lightning was published on the occasion
St Xavier’s University

St Xaviers University, Kolkata launches new course on Disaster Risk Reduction Managem. . .

South Point High School

ASPEXS to Host Rendezvous 2025: South Point's Grand Annual Alumni Event

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Team 'Binary Brains' of FIEM Triumphs at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Objection Window to close on Friday, January 10 at allindiabarexamination.com

Representative Image
HBSE Exams 2025

HBSE Class 10 Board exam date sheet released on bseh.org.in; Exam begin on February 2. . .

The fest was held from December 25 to December 28
The Bhawanipur Education Society College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College hosts UMANG 2024; Over 4000 students partici. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

APPSC

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results