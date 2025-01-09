IIEST, Shibpur to host 13th edition of annual techno-management fest 'Instruo'

Summary Instruo'13 promises an exhilarating lineup of events, headlined by the flagship Robowars, a unique spectacle of engineering prowess. The fest will also feature a diverse array of activities, including technical quizzes, parliamentary debates, hackathons, and creative challenges like film making and treasure hunts The impact of Instruo extends beyond the campus, influencing technocrats and stakeholders across Bengal and the broader Indian technical community

Since its inception in 2009, Instruo, the annual techno-management fest of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in Kolkata's technical calendar. This year marks the 13th edition, a testament to the fest's enduring legacy and the innovative spirit of IIEST Shibpur.

Recognized as one of the oldest and most prestigious engineering institutes in India, IIEST continues to be a beacon of academic excellence and a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation.

Instruo'13 promises an exhilarating lineup of events, headlined by the flagship Robowars, a unique spectacle of engineering prowess. The fest will also feature a diverse array of activities, including technical quizzes, parliamentary debates, hackathons, and creative challenges like film making and treasure hunts. These events not only engage participants in thrilling competitions but also foster a spirit of innovation and collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of Instruo extends beyond the campus, influencing technocrats and stakeholders across Bengal and the broader Indian technical community. As a confluence of ideas and talents, Instruo'13 is set to inspire a new wave of technological breakthroughs and cultural advancements, reinforcing Bengal's position as a leader in technical innovation.