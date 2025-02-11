The Neotia University

An advanced step towards robotics! The Neotia University to host inter-college fest TRONIX 2K25

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
18:02 PM
These competitions will challenge participants' technical skills and creativity, pushing them beyond theoretical knowledge

Summary
The exciting event will feature thrilling competitions, expert-led workshops and networking opportunities for students passionate about technology
The Neotia University is set to host TRONIX 2K25, an inter-college tech fest that promises to ignite innovation in robotics and automation. The exciting event will feature thrilling competitions, expert-led workshops and networking opportunities for students passionate about technology.

Competitions

RoboRace: A high-speed robot race through an obstacle course.

Tracer: A precision challenge testing robots’ ability to trace intricate paths.

Aquatronics: Robots navigating water, exploring aquatic automation.

Innovision: A creative contest to solve real-world problems with technology.

These competitions will challenge participants' technical skills and creativity, pushing them beyond theoretical knowledge.

Workshops and Talks

Industry experts will lead workshops on robotics, AI, and automation, providing hands-on learning and practical insights into emerging technologies. Interactive sessions with professionals will help students prepare for careers in tech.

Collaboration and Recognition

With participation from colleges across the country and a prize pool of ₹35,000, TRONIX 2K25 is set to be one of the most impactful student-driven tech events of the year. Edugraph, the Digital Media Partner, will amplify the event's reach and showcase its innovations.

Join the Revolution

Whether you're competing, learning, or networking, TRONIX 2K25 is the perfect platform to showcase talent, gain valuable insights, and connect with tech leaders. Don't miss out on this unforgettable tech experience!

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
18:02 PM
The Neotia University
