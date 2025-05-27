ICSCI 2025 at Brainware University Showcases Global Innovations in Sustainable Computing

Summary The International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry (ICSCI 2025), hosted by Brainware University, concluded on a high note on May 24, 2025, after two impactful days of dialogue, discovery, and academic collaboration. Organised by the Department of Computational Sciences and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, the conference brought together an international community of researchers, industry leaders, and academicians.

The International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry (ICSCI 2025), hosted by Brainware University, concluded on a high note on May 24, 2025, after two impactful days of dialogue, discovery, and academic collaboration. Organised by the Department of Computational Sciences and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, the conference brought together an international community of researchers, industry leaders, and academicians, with The Telegraph online Edugraph as the proud media partner.

The event was formally inaugurated by Professor (Dr) Sanjay Kumar, Honourable Vice Chancellor of Brainware University, who lit the ceremonial lamp and unveiled the official conference proceedings book. In his stirring inaugural address, Professor Kumar spoke passionately about the importance of integrating sustainability into computing to drive national progress and global resilience.

The conference featured inspiring keynote and invited sessions from eminent speakers, including Dr Debasish Jana, Dr Tryambak Gangopadhyay of Amazon AWS AI, USA, Indrajeet Chatterjee, Dr Bijoy Krishna Handique, Head of Program Planning and Evaluation Group, North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India; Dr Avinash Chouhan, Scientist-SE, NESAC, Department of Space, Government of India and Mr Navom Saxena from Meta, New York.

Notably, a captivating talk by Professor Debashish De on Neuromorphic Computing drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Participants from countries like the UK, Tunisia, and Mexico, along with researchers from across India, enriched discussions on topics ranging from AI in Healthcare to Cybersecurity, IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and AI in Law and Finance.

The valedictory session, led by Dr Bipasa Bimalendu Patra, emphasised the need for interdisciplinary research and sustained academic partnerships. Best Paper Awards were presented to Sanchita Das, Soumadeep Dey, and Soumya Roy for their outstanding contributions.

Convened by Dr Jayanta Aich and supported by a dedicated team of faculty, staff, and volunteers, ICSCI 2025 reaffirmed Brainware University’s commitment to fostering sustainable innovation and academic excellence for a better, tech-driven future.