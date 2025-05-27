Brainware University

ICSCI 2025 at Brainware University Showcases Global Innovations in Sustainable Computing

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
14:54 PM

Brainware University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry (ICSCI 2025), hosted by Brainware University, concluded on a high note on May 24, 2025, after two impactful days of dialogue, discovery, and academic collaboration.
Organised by the Department of Computational Sciences and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, the conference brought together an international community of researchers, industry leaders, and academicians.

The International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry (ICSCI 2025), hosted by Brainware University, concluded on a high note on May 24, 2025, after two impactful days of dialogue, discovery, and academic collaboration. Organised by the Department of Computational Sciences and the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, the conference brought together an international community of researchers, industry leaders, and academicians, with The Telegraph online Edugraph as the proud media partner.

The event was formally inaugurated by Professor (Dr) Sanjay Kumar, Honourable Vice Chancellor of Brainware University, who lit the ceremonial lamp and unveiled the official conference proceedings book. In his stirring inaugural address, Professor Kumar spoke passionately about the importance of integrating sustainability into computing to drive national progress and global resilience.

The conference featured inspiring keynote and invited sessions from eminent speakers, including Dr Debasish Jana, Dr Tryambak Gangopadhyay of Amazon AWS AI, USA, Indrajeet Chatterjee, Dr Bijoy Krishna Handique, Head of Program Planning and Evaluation Group, North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India; Dr Avinash Chouhan, Scientist-SE, NESAC, Department of Space, Government of India and Mr Navom Saxena from Meta, New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, a captivating talk by Professor Debashish De on Neuromorphic Computing drew an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Participants from countries like the UK, Tunisia, and Mexico, along with researchers from across India, enriched discussions on topics ranging from AI in Healthcare to Cybersecurity, IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and AI in Law and Finance.

The valedictory session, led by Dr Bipasa Bimalendu Patra, emphasised the need for interdisciplinary research and sustained academic partnerships. Best Paper Awards were presented to Sanchita Das, Soumadeep Dey, and Soumya Roy for their outstanding contributions.

Convened by Dr Jayanta Aich and supported by a dedicated team of faculty, staff, and volunteers, ICSCI 2025 reaffirmed Brainware University’s commitment to fostering sustainable innovation and academic excellence for a better, tech-driven future.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
14:55 PM
Brainware University
Similar stories

The Heritage School students adjudged Joint Winner at CISCE National Pre- Yoga Olympi. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology

Heritage Institute of Technology Wins Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 with Groundbreaking. . .

Desun hospital

Desun Hospital Celebrates Academic Brilliance With Aarohan 2025 – A Celebration of . . .

Annual fest

TMSL's Edge 2025 Soars Beyond Boundaries: Kolkata’s Largest Techno-Management Fest . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/mayur kakade
Education

The Power of Three

HSSC 2025

HSSC Issues Registration Schedule for Haryana CET 2025- Check Eligibility and Dates H. . .

The Heritage School students adjudged Joint Winner at CISCE National Pre- Yoga Olympi. . .

APSCHE

APSCHE Publishes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams- Direct . . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Question paper for GS Paper 1, 2 Released- Direct Links Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality