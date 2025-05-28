CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Schedule & Details Out: Class 10, 12 Application Begins Soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
09:49 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule and application details for the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.
The application process for compartment exams will commence on May 30, 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule and application details for the CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025 for Classes 10 and 12. As per the latest notification, the Class 10 compartment exams will begin from July 15, 2025, while Class 12 supplementary exams will be held on July 15 in a single day.

The application process for compartment exams will commence on May 30, 2025. Regular students can apply through their respective schools, while private candidates can submit their forms via the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link &amp; Re-evaluation Schedule
The last date to submit applications without a late fee is June 17, 2025. Those who miss the deadline can still apply by paying a late fee between June 18 and June 19.

Application Fees

  • Indian Schools - ₹300 per subject for
  • Schools in Nepal - ₹1,000 per subject for
  • Schools outside India - ₹2,000 per subject
  • Late fee: ₹2,000 (all categories)

The CBSE has also allowed Class 10 students to switch from Standard Mathematics (Code 041) to Basic Mathematics (Code 241) during the compartment exam. Students from Class 12 can appear for improvement in one subject, while Class 10 students can opt for two subjects.

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Schools
Notably, students who did not qualify in their first or second attempt during the 2023-24 academic year can appear for a third attempt as private candidates. However, they must note that this will be their last opportunity to appear for the exam.

The CBSE 2025 board exams were conducted between February 15 and March 18 for Class 10 and February 15 to April 4 for Class 12, with results announced on May 13. The detailed Class 10 supplementary exam timetable will be released shortly.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website for updates and deadlines, as no application extension will be provided beyond the scheduled dates.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
09:50 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) supplementary exams Board Exams 2025
