AISSEE Result 2025: List of Qualified and Non-Qualified Students Issued at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the list of qualified and non-qualified students who appeared in the Sainik School entrance exams. Candidates can check the list on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was conducted on April 5, 2025. The results for the same were announced on May 22, 2025. It must be noted that admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only.

AISSEE Result 2025: Steps to check list of qualified/non-qualified candidates

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ On the home page, click on the link to check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates for Class 6 or 9 as required The PDF will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

