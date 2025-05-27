The Heritage School students adjudged Joint Winner at CISCE National Pre- Yoga Olympiad 2025

Summary The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Smt. Rekha Arya, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Women and Child Development, and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Brother Joseph M. Joseph, Principal of St. Joseph’s Academy, Brother J.C. Carroll, principals and educators from CISCE-affiliated schools across Uttarakhand, and several coordinators, staff members, and students

In a magnificent celebration of spiritual strength, youthful energy, and national unity, St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, proudly hosted the Closing Ceremony of the CISCE National Pre-Yoga Olympiad 2025 on Sunday. The verdant, festively adorned campus welcomed young yogis, mentors, and dignitaries from across the country to mark the conclusion of this prestigious event.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Smt. Rekha Arya, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Women and Child Development, and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. Also present were key dignitaries from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), including Mr. Arijit Basu, Deputy Secretary (Finance) and In-Charge of Sports and Games, Mr. Arnav Kumar Shaw, Manager of Games and Sports, Ms. Michelle A. Gardner, Joint Regional Sports Coordinator (Uttarakhand Region), and Mr. Anuj Singh, Principal of Prakriti Valley School. Among other distinguished guests was Ms. Indrani Pandhi, owner of The Himachal Times.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Brother Joseph M. Joseph, Principal of St. Joseph’s Academy, Brother J.C. Carroll, principals and educators from CISCE-affiliated schools across Uttarakhand, and several coordinators, staff members, and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony commenced with a solemn prayer, setting a tone of peace and purpose. In her keynote address, Smt. Rekha Arya emphasized her commitment to advancing youth and sports development across Uttarakhand. Known for her initiatives promoting women’s empowerment and grassroots development, she lauded the spirit of the Olympiad in fostering holistic growth and discipline among the youth.

Brother Joseph M. Joseph extended a warm welcome to all attendees, expressing immense pride in hosting an event that celebrates the harmony of tradition, discipline, and excellence through yoga. A powerful contemporary dance performance to the anthem “Aarambh Hai Prachand” added vibrant energy to the morning, capturing the essence of determination and dynamism—core tenets of yoga.

A total of 150 athletes from 15 CISCE regions, including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, North India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, competed in four categories: Under-14 Boys, Under-14 Girls, Under-17 Boys, and Under-17 Girls.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony honored top achievers in each category for their excellence, perseverance, and sportsmanship:

Category 1A: Girls Under 14

First Position: Aditri De, The Heritage School, West Bengal

Joint First Position: Anaanya Sengupta, The Heritage School, West Bengal

Second Position: Savera, St. Stephen’s School, North India

Third Position: Devanshi Naresh Shinde, Tree House High School, Maharashtra

Category 1B: Boys Under 14

First Position: Himoghna Nath, Liona Calcutta (Greater) Vidyamandir, West Bengal

Second Position: Himanshu Kumar Shaw, Agrasain Boys School, West Bengal

Third Position: Dipanshu Mandal, Krishnanagar Academy, West Bengal

Fourth Position: Gokarna Sharma, Wisdom World School, Maharashtra

Category 2A: Girls Under 17

First Position: Naisha Sarkar, Sacred Heart Convent, Bihar & Jharkhand

Second Position: Manya Sharma, St. Stephen’s School, North India

The CISCE National Pre-Yoga Olympiad 2025 concluded on a high note, highlighting the transformative power of yoga in shaping disciplined, resilient, and health-conscious youth. St. Joseph’s Academy’s successful hosting of this event stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to nurturing holistic education and national harmony.