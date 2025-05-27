TBJEE Declares Tripura JEE Exam Results 2025 at tbjee.nic.in- Read Details Inside

TBJEE

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the TJEE result on the official websites- tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in
TJEE took place in three shifts on April 23

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) declared the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results 2025 today, May 27. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the TJEE result on the official websites- tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

The board previously released the provisional answer key of TJEE 2025. TJEE took place in three shifts on April 23. In the first shift, candidates appeared for the Physics and Chemistry paper from 11.00 AM to 12:30 PM. In the second shift, they wrote the Biology exam from 1:30 to 2:15 PM and in the last shift, they took the Mathematics paper from 3:00 -3:45 PM.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/Technological degree courses (Group-A) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and those seeking admission to degree courses in Veterinary/Agriculture/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) had to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

TJEE Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to tbjee.nic.in
  2. Open the Tripura JEE result link
  3. Enter the requested information and login
  4. Check and download your result
  5. Take a printout of the results for future reference
