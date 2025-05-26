Heritage Institute of Technology Wins Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 with Groundbreaking Border Security Project ‘JAWAAN’

Summary The grand finale of the two-day event, held on May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, brought together around 80 teams from across the region This victory at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 underscores the technical acumen, innovation, and dedication of the students at the Heritage Institute of Technology

A team of third-year students from the Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, clinched the top prize at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025, hosted by RCIIT. Their innovative project, “JAWAAN: Revolutionizing Border Security and Soldier Welfare through Technological Innovation,” earned them a cash award of Rs 50,000 and high acclaim from judges and participants alike.

The grand finale of the two-day event, held on May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, brought together around 80 teams from across the region. After four intense rounds of evaluation, the Heritage team emerged victorious for their comprehensive, AI-powered solution aimed at bolstering national security and supporting soldier well-being.

The winning team comprised:

Atyasha Bhattacharyya (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Sandeep Sarkar (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Subhanjan Saha (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Ishaan Karmakar (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

The team was mentored by Prof. Jhalak Dutta, who provided expert guidance throughout the development and evaluation process.

About the Project: JAWAAN

“JAWAAN” is an AI-driven integrated solution designed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in border security and soldier welfare. The system combines advanced technologies to offer a comprehensive suite of features, including:

AI-powered sound and object detection for real-time threat identification

Route optimization and SOS-enabled surveillance systems

Inventory and resource management for logistical efficiency

Real-time health monitoring of soldiers for proactive medical response

Weapon lethality detection for intelligent defense mechanisms

Gamified training modules to enhance soldier engagement and decision-making skills

This holistic solution addresses both strategic defense requirements and the physical and psychological well-being of military personnel, positioning “JAWAAN” as a next-generation tool for smart defense infrastructure.

A Moment of Pride

This victory at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 underscores the technical acumen, innovation, and dedication of the students at the Heritage Institute of Technology. Their achievement is a testament to the institution’s focus on nurturing real-world problem-solving skills through cutting-edge research and mentorship.