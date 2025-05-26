Heritage Institute of Technology

Heritage Institute of Technology Wins Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 with Groundbreaking Border Security Project ‘JAWAAN’

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2025
13:03 PM

Heritage Institute of Technology

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The grand finale of the two-day event, held on May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, brought together around 80 teams from across the region
This victory at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 underscores the technical acumen, innovation, and dedication of the students at the Heritage Institute of Technology

A team of third-year students from the Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, clinched the top prize at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025, hosted by RCIIT. Their innovative project, “JAWAAN: Revolutionizing Border Security and Soldier Welfare through Technological Innovation,” earned them a cash award of Rs 50,000 and high acclaim from judges and participants alike.

The grand finale of the two-day event, held on May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, brought together around 80 teams from across the region. After four intense rounds of evaluation, the Heritage team emerged victorious for their comprehensive, AI-powered solution aimed at bolstering national security and supporting soldier well-being.

The winning team comprised:

ADVERTISEMENT

Atyasha Bhattacharyya (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Sandeep Sarkar (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Subhanjan Saha (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

Ishaan Karmakar (CSE - Data Science, 3rd Year)

The team was mentored by Prof. Jhalak Dutta, who provided expert guidance throughout the development and evaluation process.

About the Project: JAWAAN

“JAWAAN” is an AI-driven integrated solution designed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in border security and soldier welfare. The system combines advanced technologies to offer a comprehensive suite of features, including:

AI-powered sound and object detection for real-time threat identification

Route optimization and SOS-enabled surveillance systems

Inventory and resource management for logistical efficiency

Real-time health monitoring of soldiers for proactive medical response

Weapon lethality detection for intelligent defense mechanisms

Gamified training modules to enhance soldier engagement and decision-making skills

This holistic solution addresses both strategic defense requirements and the physical and psychological well-being of military personnel, positioning “JAWAAN” as a next-generation tool for smart defense infrastructure.

A Moment of Pride

This victory at the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025 underscores the technical acumen, innovation, and dedication of the students at the Heritage Institute of Technology. Their achievement is a testament to the institution’s focus on nurturing real-world problem-solving skills through cutting-edge research and mentorship.

Last updated on 26 May 2025
13:04 PM
Heritage Institute of Technology Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025
Similar stories
Desun hospital

Desun Hospital Celebrates Academic Brilliance With Aarohan 2025 – A Celebration of . . .

Annual fest

TMSL's Edge 2025 Soars Beyond Boundaries: Kolkata’s Largest Techno-Management Fest . . .

college events

Amity students showcase over 300 path-breaking Innovations during TECHNOVATE-2025

The Bhawanipur Education Society College

ECOPHORIA 2025 at BESC Blends Economics, Insight & Innovation with ‘Mind Over Marke. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NCHMCT JEE

NCHMCT JEE 2025 Counselling Begins: Check Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Det. . .

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Review NEET-PG 2025 Shift Format Amid Fairness Concerns

INI CET

AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Che. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Final Application Correction Window Closes Today - Know Editable Fields

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT Exam Rescheduled! Check New Dates, Admit Card Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality