JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule

Summary The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the revised exam dates and admit card for UPJEE(P) 2025. Registered candidates belonging to Group A can now download their JEECUP 2025 admit card from the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the revised exam dates and admit card for UPJEE(P) 2025. As per the updated schedule, the UPJEE 2025 polytechnic exams will now be conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025, for admissions into government and private polytechnic institutes across the state.

Registered candidates belonging to Group A can now download their JEECUP 2025 admit card from the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) by logging in with their application number and password.

Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Answer Key Release - June 13, 2025

Objection Submission Deadline - June 15, 2025

JEECUP 2025 Result - June 21, 2025

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). Each exam shift will have a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes and feature 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying four marks.

To help candidates get accustomed to the online exam format, the council will provide a mock test link two days before the exam.

Earlier, the JEECUP 2025 exams were scheduled between May 20 and 28, but the dates were postponed, and the registration deadline was extended till May 20.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for other important announcements.

Find the direct admit card download link here.