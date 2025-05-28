JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
10:46 AM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the revised exam dates and admit card for UPJEE(P) 2025.
Registered candidates belonging to Group A can now download their JEECUP 2025 admit card from the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the revised exam dates and admit card for UPJEE(P) 2025. As per the updated schedule, the UPJEE 2025 polytechnic exams will now be conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025, for admissions into government and private polytechnic institutes across the state.

Registered candidates belonging to Group A can now download their JEECUP 2025 admit card from the official website (jeecup.admissions.nic.in) by logging in with their application number and password.

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Revised Schedule

  • Answer Key Release - June 13, 2025
  • Objection Submission Deadline - June 15, 2025
  • JEECUP 2025 Result - June 21, 2025

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). Each exam shift will have a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes and feature 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying four marks.

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

To help candidates get accustomed to the online exam format, the council will provide a mock test link two days before the exam.

Earlier, the JEECUP 2025 exams were scheduled between May 20 and 28, but the dates were postponed, and the registration deadline was extended till May 20.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for other important announcements.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
10:47 AM
JEECUP 2025 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic Admit Card JEECUP
