UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
11:25 AM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the results for the Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Preliminary Examinations 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the merit list from the commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the results for the Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Preliminary Examinations 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the merit list from the commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule
JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule

To access the UPPSC CES Prelims 2025 results, candidates need to:

  • Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘List of Candidates Selected for Mains Examination’ link on the homepage.
  • Open the result PDF and check their roll number.
  • Download and save the document for future reference.
As per the official notification, out of 78,798 applicants, a total of 31,639 candidates appeared for the exam, which was held on April 20, 2025. Of them, 7,358 candidates have successfully qualified for the main examination.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps
NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

The commission also confirmed that the UPPSC CES 2025 Mains exam schedule and application details for shortlisted candidates will be announced soon on the official website. Additionally, information regarding marks obtained, cut-off scores, and category-wise details will be made available after the final selection results are published.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 609 vacancies in various engineering posts under the General and Special Selection categories across Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official UPPSC website for updates regarding the main examination and further selection processes.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
11:26 AM
UPPSC Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission preliminary examination Result
