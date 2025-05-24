Desun Hospital Celebrates Academic Brilliance With Aarohan 2025 – A Celebration of Excellence

Summary From academic toppers to neurodiverse achievers, the first edition of Aarohan honours the spirit of excellence, inclusion, and courage beyond boundaries he event was graced by Ms. Shaoli Dutta, Director, Desun Hospitals Group & Desun Autism Therapy Centre and Mr. John A. Bagul, a torchbearer in educational leadership and exc excellence

In a moving celebration of dreams, determination, and diversity, for the first time in Eastern India, Desun Hospital hosted the first-ever edition of Aarohan 2025 – A Celebration of Excellence on 24th May, Saturday at the main auditorium of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute. The event brought together not just academic toppers but also silent warriors who have triumphed over odds, proving that every child shines in their own way.

The event was graced by Ms. Shaoli Dutta, Director, Desun Hospitals Group & Desun Autism Therapy Centre and Mr. John A. Bagul, a torchbearer in educational leadership and excellence. This landmark initiative honoured Plus-2 toppers from across WBHS, ISC, and CBSE boards, representing 10 of Kolkata’s leading schools, including BDM International School, Birla High School, DPS Ruby Park, Future Foundation School, Garden High School, Heritage School, Indus Valley World School, South Point High School, Sushila Birla School for Girls, and Young Horizons School.

Each student was awarded a trophy and a certificate as tokens of recognition for their hard work, late nights, and quiet resilience. They also received an exclusive Privilege Health Card, which among other benefits, offered complimentary bed and special access to any unit of Desun Hospital for the next 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made Aarohan 2025 truly unforgettable was the inclusion of students from Manovikas Kendra, one of the oldest institutes for neurodiverse individuals in the region, who were also felicitated for their achievements in in fields like art, baking, music, and academics. Their stories of perseverance and passion touched every heart in the auditorium. Their presence was not just celebrated, it was cherished.

Ms. Shaoli Dutta, Director, Desun Hospitals Group & Desun Autism Therapy Centre, stated, “Congratulations to all the toppers who excelled and to every child who inspires us.

Aarohan 2025 is a tribute to every learner, those who top the ranks and those who teach us how to rise beyond limitations. At Desun, we believe brilliance isn’t always in numbers. It’s also in brush strokes, music, resilience and kindness. Through Desun's Autism and Neurodevelopment Support Centre, we support children with autism and other neurodevelopmental needs, recognizing and nurturing their unique strengths.”

Aarohan, meaning ‘ascent’, reminded us that rising is not just about achievement, it’s also about inclusion, courage and lifting others