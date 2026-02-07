Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 at Heritage Institute of Technology Brings Together 110 Student Startups

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2026
HITK

Summary
After a competitive pitching process, Team SETUKA emerged as the winner of the event
The competition was evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges from diverse industry backgrounds

Heritage Institute of Technology (HITK) successfully hosted the Hult Prize OnCampus 2026, witnessing participation from 110 student-led teams who pitched innovative startup ideas focused on solving real-world challenges through technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

After a competitive pitching process, Team SETUKA emerged as the winner of the event. The team presented an AI-powered IoT safety ecosystem designed to protect travelers in digital dark zones through an offline LoRa mesh network and a proactive AI system, aimed at improving emergency response and enhancing safety in remote regions.

The competition was evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges from diverse industry backgrounds. The panel included Sunando Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO of Hanglatherium Bongmade; Sonika Dey, Founder of KRAZZY for Waffle & Bunaphile; Avijit Das, Chief Operating Officer of IKN Innovation Foundation; Anisha Singh Motwani, Founder and CEO of QED ; Mohana Chattopadhyay, Founder and CEO of Valuecare Inc. ;Tasneem Sayeed, Co-founder of SWOT & PESTLE. com and The Quiz Safari; and Aparajita Banerjee, Founder and CEO of Astrit Research & Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. Their expertise provided participants with valuable insights on innovation, scalability, and impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Neil Bhattacharya, Campus Director – Hult Prize HITK, said, “The diversity and depth of ideas presented by the teams this year were truly encouraging. Events like Hult Prize give students the confidence to think beyond academics and build solutions with real-world relevance.”

He further added, “With strong participation and mentorship-driven evaluation, the event reinforced HITK’s growing role as a hub for student entrepreneurship and innovation.”

The Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 at HITK concluded with a renewed focus on empowering students to create impactful and sustainable ventures.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2026
Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK) Hult Prize Hult Prize OnCampus Program
