CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 - Know Scoring Pattern and Result Update

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) witnessed significant participation in its Class 10 second board examination this year. The Board is expected to release updated final marksheets and merit certificates after the results of the second examination are announced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) witnessed significant participation in its Class 10 second board examination this year, highlighting the growing importance of the Board’s newly introduced dual-exam system. According to official figures, a total of 6,68,854 regular candidates registered for the second examination conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

The participation came from a pool of nearly 24.7 lakh students who had appeared for the first board examination session, taking the overall participation in Session 2 to around 27 per cent. Apart from regular school students, private candidates had also registered for the examination, although the majority of examinees belonged to the regular category.

The second examination was introduced as part of CBSE’s revised two-board examination model aimed at providing students with greater academic flexibility. Under the system, students who successfully cleared the first examination session were allowed to improve their scores in up to three subjects through the second session.

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At the same time, candidates who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the first attempt were given another opportunity to clear the papers through the compartment examination route within the same academic year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release updated final marksheets and merit certificates after the results of the second examination are announced.

According to the Board’s evaluation policy, final records will be prepared using a “best-score” approach. Under this system, whichever score is higher between Session 1 and Session 2 will be retained in the final marksheet.

For instance, if a student scored 70 marks in Session 1 and later improved to 80 marks in Session 2, the higher score of 80 will be reflected in the final marksheet. Similarly, if a candidate scored lower in the second attempt, the higher marks obtained in the first session will continue to remain valid.

For compartment candidates who successfully clear subjects in Session 2, the updated qualification status will also be reflected in the final certification issued by the Board.

The best-score mechanism has been viewed as a major relief for students, as it allows them to attempt improvement examinations without the fear of losing previously secured marks.

The participation pattern in the second board examination also indicated that improvement exam registrations substantially outnumbered compartment entries. This trend suggested that a large section of students viewed the second examination as an opportunity to strengthen academic performance rather than merely recover from failure.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to finalise and release updated marksheets after compilation of Session 2 results, which will determine the final academic records for students appearing under the revised examination framework.