CBSE 2026 Re-Evaluation, Answer Book Photocopy Process Cancelled? Board Issues Clarification

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released a fake news alert. In its social media post, the Central Board of Secondary Education warned students and parents to remain cautious about rumours circulating online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released a fake news alert after a forged circular claiming the cancellation of the Class 10 and Class 12 answer book photocopy and revaluation process for the 2026 board examinations began circulating online.

CBSE X handle

In an official statement shared through its verified X handle, the board clarified that the viral notice was fabricated and urged students, parents, and other stakeholders not to trust or circulate unverified information related to the examination process.

The board stated that false information was being spread claiming that the process for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books and revaluation had been cancelled by CBSE. Rejecting the claim, the board categorically said that the circular was fake and advised everyone to verify all examination-related updates only through official sources.

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In its social media post, the Central Board of Secondary Education warned students and parents to remain cautious about rumours circulating online. The board also directed stakeholders to rely exclusively on notifications issued through its official website and verified social media accounts for authentic information.

The forged circular, dated May 23, 2026, falsely claimed that the board had decided to cancel the ongoing photocopy and revaluation process due to “unprecedented technical challenges” faced by the online system. The fake notice also alleged that the fees collected from students would be refunded within 15 working days and that the originally declared marks would be treated as final.

However, CBSE clarified that no such decision has been taken and that the process for obtaining scanned answer books, verification of marks, and re-evaluation remains active as per the officially announced schedule.

The fabricated document reportedly carried the name of Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and closely resembled the format of an official CBSE notification, leading to confusion among students and parents on social media platforms.

The board reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accuracy in both evaluation and re-evaluation procedures. In another official communication shared online, CBSE assured students that all genuine concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation discrepancies would be carefully examined through the prescribed mechanism by subject experts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education also appealed to students and parents not to panic over issues related to scanned answer books or the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board stated that all legitimate grievances would be addressed through established review procedures.

Meanwhile, CBSE has extended the last date for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books till May 24, 2026. The extension was announced after students reported technical difficulties while accessing the online portal for post-result services.

Over the past few days, several students had complained about website slowdowns, login issues, payment failures, and difficulty accessing scanned answer books through the portal. The board had earlier acknowledged that its website was facing unusually heavy traffic and attempts of unauthorised interference, which caused temporary disruptions in online services.

Despite the technical concerns, CBSE recently stated that the portal had processed a large number of applications successfully within hours of reopening. The board has continued to maintain that the revaluation and answer book photocopy process is functioning according to the prescribed guidelines.

Students seeking scanned copies of answer books, verification of marks, or re-evaluation have been advised to complete the process only through official CBSE portals and avoid relying on screenshots, viral messages, or unofficial notices circulating on social media platforms.