NTA Declares NCHM JEE 2026 Results; Scorecards Available Online

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website of NCHM JEE Portal According to the official statement issued by NTA, a total of 68 objections concerning 53 questions across various subjects were received during the challenge process

The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2026 for admission to hospitality and hotel management programmes across the country.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website of NCHM JEE Portal.

The NCHM JEE 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in a single shift across 115 examination centres located in 103 cities nationwide.

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The provisional answer key was released on May 7, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 9. According to the official statement issued by NTA, a total of 68 objections concerning 53 questions across various subjects were received during the challenge process.

After reviewing the objections, the agency released the final answer key on May 22. NTA stated that no changes were made to the answer key, no questions were dropped, and the final answer key remained identical to the provisional version.

NCHM JEE Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website

Click on the link titled “NCHMJEE 2026: Click here for score card”

Enter the application number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The NCHM JEE 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

The testing agency also clarified that eligibility conditions, self-declarations, and supporting documents submitted by candidates will be verified later by National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology during the admission and counselling process.