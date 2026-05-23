NTA Releases GAT-B, BET 2026 Provisional Answer Keys; Objection Window Open Till Tomorrow

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examinations can access the documents and raise objections through the official portal, GAT-B and BET Official Website According to NTA, all objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer keys, question papers and recorded responses for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology 2026 and Biotechnology Eligibility Test 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can access the documents and raise objections through the official portal, GAT-B and BET Official Website.

The computer-based examinations were conducted on May 17, 2026 across 54 cities at 79 examination centres nationwide. According to the official notice, a total of 26,662 candidates had registered for the entrance examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA has permitted candidates to challenge the provisional answer keys by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

The answer key challenge facility opened on May 23 and will remain available till May 24, 2026 up to 11:50 PM.

Candidates must complete the payment process within the same deadline through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. The agency clarified that no objection will be accepted without payment of the prescribed fee.

NTA also stated that challenges submitted through any mode other than the official online portal will not be considered.

GAT-B, BET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website

Click on the “Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key” link

Log in using application number and password

View the question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key

Select the question and corresponding option ID to challenge

Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file of up to 500 KB

Submit the claim and complete fee payment

The agency advised candidates to carefully review all claims before payment, as modifications will not be allowed after successful submission.

According to NTA, all objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. If any challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates before preparation of the final results.