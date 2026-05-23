polytechnics

TS POLYCET 2026 Result Declared; Rank Cards Available on Official Website

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2026
14:39 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their TS POLYCET 2026 rank cards from the official website, TS POLYCET Official Website, using their hall ticket number
The TS POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on May 13 across Telangana for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses offered by polytechnic institutes in the state

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana has announced the results of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2026 today.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download their TS POLYCET 2026 rank cards from the official website, TS POLYCET Official Website, using their hall ticket number and CAPTCHA code.

The TS POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on May 13 across Telangana for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses offered by polytechnic institutes in the state.

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Earlier, the provisional answer key for the examination was released on May 14.

TS POLYCET Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “TS POLYCET Rank Card” link
  • Enter the hall ticket details
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and print the rank card for future reference

Meanwhile, SBTET Telangana has also announced the counselling schedule for TS POLYCET 2026 qualified candidates.

Students who cleared the entrance examination will be able to register for counselling from May 27 onwards through the official counselling portal.

According to the schedule, the phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on or before June 6, while candidates will have to confirm admission and complete the joining process by June 9.

Last updated on 23 May 2026
14:39 PM
polytechnics TS POLYCET 2025 Results out
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