Hult Prize

Hult Prize India Nationals 2026: Where Innovation Meets Opportunity

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
19:16 PM

Hult Prize 2026

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Summary
What started as an initiative has grown into a global movement, spanning over 130 countries and engaging more than 200,000 students each year
Over time, this has led to ventures that have gained global recognition, reflecting the depth and potential of India’s student-driven innovation

The story of Hult Prize begins with a simple yet powerful belief, that young people are not just participants in the future, but its architects. Created in partnership with the United Nations, the Hult Prize was envisioned as a platform where university students could move beyond ideas and build ventures that tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. What started as an initiative has grown into a global movement, spanning over 130 countries and engaging more than 200,000 students each year. At its peak lies the Global Finals, where one team earns USD 1 million in seed funding, not just as a reward, but as a catalyst to turn vision into tangible, scalable impact.

But every global story begins somewhere smaller, more personal. Within universities, this journey takes its first shape through the OnCampus Program, the ground where ideas are born, tested, and strengthened. Between September and February, campuses transform into hubs of creativity and ambition. Students come together, forming teams, questioning existing systems, and imagining better ones. Through workshops, mentorship, and rigorous feedback, they learn to shape their ideas into viable, scalable ventures. What begins as a thought slowly evolves into something structured, something real. By the time they step onto the stage for their campus finals, they are no longer just participants, they are founders in the making.

As these journeys unfold across campuses, they begin to converge into something larger, an ecosystem. In India, this ecosystem has grown into one of the most dynamic forces within the Hult Prize network. With over 10,000 volunteers, 9,000+ entrepreneurs, and representation from more than 100 universities, Hult Prize India has become a thriving space where innovation meets opportunity. Here, ideas are not left at conception; they are nurtured, challenged, and connected to mentors, industry leaders, and investors. Over time, this has led to ventures that have gained global recognition, reflecting the depth and potential of India’s student-driven innovation.

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And then comes the moment where all these individual stories meet, the Hult Prize India National Competition 2026. Scheduled for 11th and 12th April at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, this year’s Nationals, hosted by Hult Prize India and the Institutions Innovation Council, IIT Bombay, in collaboration with St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, bring together over 150 participants from across the country. But this is more than just a competition. It is the culmination of months of effort, resilience, and belief. It is where ideas are tested at scale, where the most promising ventures are identified, and where the journey takes its most defining turn, towards the global stage.

In the end, the Hult Prize is not just about winning. It is about the transformation, from a student with an idea to an entrepreneur with a purpose. Each stage, from OnCampus to Nationals, is a chapter in a larger narrative, one driven by innovation, responsibility, and the relentless pursuit of change.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
19:16 PM
Hult Prize Hult Prize OnCampus Program
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