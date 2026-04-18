National Forensic Sciences University Campus Coming to Patna, Bihar; Launch Expected in July

Summary Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that the academic session is expected to begin from July 2026 In a post on X, Choudhary described the development as “another new chapter in Bihar’s educational glory,” highlighting the state’s focus on strengthening specialised professional education

Bihar is set to expand its higher education landscape with the establishment of a new campus of the National Forensic Sciences University in Patna, with preparations now in the final stages, according to state officials.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that the academic session is expected to begin from July 2026, initially operating from a temporary or transit campus until permanent infrastructure is completed.

In a post on X, Choudhary described the development as “another new chapter in Bihar’s educational glory,” highlighting the state’s focus on strengthening specialised professional education.

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The upcoming campus is expected to offer dedicated programmes in forensic science and allied disciplines, aimed at building expertise in criminal investigation, evidence analysis, and legal support systems. Officials said the institute will provide students access to advanced training facilities and modern laboratory infrastructure, creating new career pathways in forensic and investigative sciences.

The National Forensic Sciences University currently operates 16 campuses across India along with one international campus. It is widely recognised as a specialised institution exclusively focused on forensic science education and research.

While over 270 colleges in India offer forensic science courses, most run them as departments within larger universities such as the University of Delhi and Banaras Hindu University, rather than as standalone specialised institutions.

With the new campus in Bihar, officials expect increased access to structured forensic education in eastern India, strengthening both academic and professional training in the field.