Bihar government

National Forensic Sciences University Campus Coming to Patna, Bihar; Launch Expected in July

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
15:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that the academic session is expected to begin from July 2026
In a post on X, Choudhary described the development as “another new chapter in Bihar’s educational glory,” highlighting the state’s focus on strengthening specialised professional education

Bihar is set to expand its higher education landscape with the establishment of a new campus of the National Forensic Sciences University in Patna, with preparations now in the final stages, according to state officials.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced that the academic session is expected to begin from July 2026, initially operating from a temporary or transit campus until permanent infrastructure is completed.

In a post on X, Choudhary described the development as “another new chapter in Bihar’s educational glory,” highlighting the state’s focus on strengthening specialised professional education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming campus is expected to offer dedicated programmes in forensic science and allied disciplines, aimed at building expertise in criminal investigation, evidence analysis, and legal support systems. Officials said the institute will provide students access to advanced training facilities and modern laboratory infrastructure, creating new career pathways in forensic and investigative sciences.

The National Forensic Sciences University currently operates 16 campuses across India along with one international campus. It is widely recognised as a specialised institution exclusively focused on forensic science education and research.

While over 270 colleges in India offer forensic science courses, most run them as departments within larger universities such as the University of Delhi and Banaras Hindu University, rather than as standalone specialised institutions.

With the new campus in Bihar, officials expect increased access to structured forensic education in eastern India, strengthening both academic and professional training in the field.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
15:09 PM
Bihar government National Forensic Sciences University
Similar stories
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS 2024 Final Result Along with Toppers List Out; Dinesh Vishnoi Tops Exam

NTA

NIFTEE Stage 2 City Allotment Slip 2026 Released, Admit Card Next on NTA

Admit Card

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released; Exam on April 25, Result Date Announced

Police recruitment

UP Homeguard Exam City Slip 2026 Released for 41,424 Posts; Admit Card Release Date O. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
(L-R): Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani; Shri Smriti Irani, Member of Parliament; Nanduri V. P. S. Anirudh, Valedictorian; Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani; and Prof. Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations, BITSoM.
BITSoM

BITSoM Celebrates 4th Convocation with Global Achievements! Smriti Irani Addresses Cl. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS 2024 Final Result Along with Toppers List Out; Dinesh Vishnoi Tops Exam

NTA

NIFTEE Stage 2 City Allotment Slip 2026 Released, Admit Card Next on NTA

Admit Card

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released; Exam on April 25, Result Date Announced

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Hosts Counsellors’ Conclave “MindSpace 360” to Strengthen W. . .

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Launches Multi-Phase Changemaking Programme for Class 10-12 Students; Opens. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality