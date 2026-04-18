RPSC RAS 2024 Final Result Along with Toppers List Out; Dinesh Vishnoi Tops Exam

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the final result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) 2024 examination on its official website. Candidates can now check the combined merit list and final selection status using their roll numbers.
Dinesh Vishnoi from Barmer has secured the top rank with 351.50 marks, emerging as the state topper. The commission has recommended a total of 428 candidates for State Services and 668 candidates for Subordinate Services.
RPSC RAS Toppers List 2024: Top 5 Rankers
- Dinesh Vishnoi — 351.50 marks
- Virendra Charan — 351.00 marks
- Navneet Sharma — 342.50 marks
- Ravindra Singh — 340.50 marks
- Vikash Siyag — 337.00 marks
The RAS 2024 recruitment process was conducted in multiple stages:
- Preliminary Examination: February 2, 2025
- Mains Examination: June 17 and 18, 2025
- Interview (Phase 1): December 1 to 12, 2025
- Interview (Phase 2): December 15 to 24, 2025
The interview process extended into early 2026, with additional phases conducted between January and April.
Candidates can access their results on the official portal, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.