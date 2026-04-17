Brainware University
Youthful Energy and Vibrant Performances Shine at Brainware’s Got Talent 2026 Cultural Event
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
14:16 PM
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Brainware University successfully concluded its three-day cultural extravaganza, ‘Brainware’s Got Talent’, held from April 6 to April 8, 2026, on campus. The event brought together students from across departments in a vibrant celebration of creativity, artistic expression, and community engagement. Brainware University
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Organised in collaboration with the university’s Dance Club, Music Club, and Fashion Club, the programme featured a well-structured lineup of competitions. The event commenced with a Singing Competition on April 6, followed by a Dancing Competition on April 7, and culminated in a Fashion Show Competition on April 8, offering a diverse platform for students to showcase their talents. Brainware University
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The campus witnessed enthusiastic participation and lively engagement throughout the three days, as students delivered performances across genres, reflecting originality and artistic flair. Faculty members and peers gathered in large numbers to support the participants, creating an energetic and inclusive atmosphere. Brainware University
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The event was further elevated by the presence of eminent personalities from the cultural sphere, including Arpan Chakraborty, Sukanta Chattopadhayay, and Piyali Das, who served as judges. Their expert evaluation and constructive feedback added depth to the performances and encouraged participants to strive for excellence. Adding to the glamour and inspiration, the programme was graced by Urmi Chowdhury, along with Tollywood actresses Anasua Mukhopadhayay and Payel Mukherjee. Their presence not only enhanced the event’s appeal but also motivated students to deliver high-quality performances. Brainware University
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University authorities highlighted that the initiative aligns with the vision of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which emphasises holistic development in higher education. By encouraging participation in cultural activities, the event helped students develop essential life skills such as confidence, teamwork, leadership, and self-expression. Brainware University
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The organisers described the programme as a resounding success, noting that it strengthened campus engagement and provided meaningful co-curricular opportunities. As the curtains came down on ‘Brainware’s Got Talent’, the event left behind lasting memories and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals beyond academics. Brainware University
Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
14:17 PM
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