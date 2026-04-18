Admit Card

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released; Exam on April 25, Result Date Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
13:55 PM

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Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the hall ticket for AP POLYCET 2026 on its official website
The AP POLYCET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 in a single shift, from 11 am to 1 pm

The State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the hall ticket for AP POLYCET 2026 on its official website. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards online using their login credentials.

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 in a single shift, from 11 am to 1 pm. The test will be held in pen-and-paper (OMR-based) mode for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can access their hall tickets through the official portal, polycetap.ap.gov.in, by entering details such as hall ticket number and date of birth or registered mobile number.

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As per media reports, the results of AP POLYCET 2026 are expected to be announced around May 10. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which is likely to begin from the end of May or early June.

AP POLYCET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “Print hall ticket” link on the homepage
  • Enter required login credentials
  • Submit the details
  • Download and verify the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on the day of the test.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
13:57 PM
Admit Card AP POLYCET 2025
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