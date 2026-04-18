SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 Slot Booking Begins; SRMIST Issues Hall Tickets on Official Website

Summary Candidates can now book their preferred exam slots and download their admit cards by logging in at srmist.edu.in using their application number and date of birth The slot booking window will remain open until April 20, 2026, up to 11 pm

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has activated the slot booking facility for SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1, while also releasing the hall tickets for registered candidates on its official website.

Candidates can now book their preferred exam slots and download their admit cards by logging in at srmist.edu.in using their application number and date of birth.

The slot booking window will remain open until April 20, 2026, up to 11 pm. Candidates are required to complete the process within the stipulated deadline, as no further extension is expected.

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The SRMJEEE 2026 Phase 1 examination will be conducted in a remote-proctored online mode from April 24 to April 29, 2026. The test will be held in two shifts daily:

Morning session: 10 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon session: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

The university has enabled a flexible, home-based examination system, allowing candidates to attempt the test from any suitable location under online supervision.

To help candidates prepare for the exam environment, SRM Institute of Science and Technology will also conduct an online mock test between April 21 and April 23, 2026.

SRMJEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Steps to Register

Visit the official SRMIST website

Click on the SRMJEEE slot booking link

Log in using application number and date of birth

Select preferred exam date and shift

Submit and confirm booking

Check registered email for confirmation

Officials have advised candidates to carefully choose their exam slot and ensure system readiness ahead of the remote-proctored examination.