NIFTEE Stage 2 City Allotment Slip 2026 Released, Admit Card Next on NTA

Summary Candidates shortlisted for the second stage can now download their city slips from the official website The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2026, for undergraduate programme applicants

The National Testing Agency has issued the exam city intimation slip for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2. Candidates shortlisted for the second stage can now download their city slips from the official website.

The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2026, for undergraduate programme applicants. The city intimation slip, released on April 17, allows candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance and plan travel accordingly.

Candidates can access the slip through exams.nta.nic.in/niftee or nta.ac.in by logging in with their application number and password.

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Exam Components

The Stage 2 assessment will include programme-specific tests:

B.Des: Situation Test focusing on creativity, model-making, and material handling

B.Des (NLEA): Studio Test and Personal Interview

B.Des (Artisans): Artisan Skill Test and Personal Interview

B.F.Tech (NLEA): Technical Ability Test (TAT) and Personal Interview

Officials clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit card for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 will be released separately in the coming days.

NTA NIFTEE Stage 2 Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website

Click on the “NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 city intimation slip” link

Enter application number and password

Submit and download the slip

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates. For assistance, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email nift@nta.ac.in.