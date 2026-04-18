NTA

NIFTEE Stage 2 City Allotment Slip 2026 Released, Admit Card Next on NTA

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
14:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates shortlisted for the second stage can now download their city slips from the official website
The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2026, for undergraduate programme applicants

The National Testing Agency has issued the exam city intimation slip for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2. Candidates shortlisted for the second stage can now download their city slips from the official website.

The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2026, for undergraduate programme applicants. The city intimation slip, released on April 17, allows candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance and plan travel accordingly.

Candidates can access the slip through exams.nta.nic.in/niftee or nta.ac.in by logging in with their application number and password.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exam Components

The Stage 2 assessment will include programme-specific tests:

  • B.Des: Situation Test focusing on creativity, model-making, and material handling
  • B.Des (NLEA): Studio Test and Personal Interview
  • B.Des (Artisans): Artisan Skill Test and Personal Interview
  • B.F.Tech (NLEA): Technical Ability Test (TAT) and Personal Interview

Officials clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit card for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 will be released separately in the coming days.

NTA NIFTEE Stage 2 Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website
  • Click on the “NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 city intimation slip” link
  • Enter application number and password
  • Submit and download the slip

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates. For assistance, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email nift@nta.ac.in.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
14:06 PM
NTA exam city allotment National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
Admit Card

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released; Exam on April 25, Result Date Announced

Police recruitment

UP Homeguard Exam City Slip 2026 Released for 41,424 Posts; Admit Card Release Date O. . .

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Launches Multi-Phase Changemaking Programme for Class 10-12 Students; Opens. . .

Delhi government

Delhi EWS 2026 Second Lottery Draw Expected Late April as DoE Completes Verification . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Admit Card

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released; Exam on April 25, Result Date Announced

The Heritage School

The Heritage School Hosts Counsellors’ Conclave “MindSpace 360” to Strengthen W. . .

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Launches Multi-Phase Changemaking Programme for Class 10-12 Students; Opens. . .

Police recruitment

UP Homeguard Exam City Slip 2026 Released for 41,424 Posts; Admit Card Release Date O. . .

Delhi government

Delhi EWS 2026 Second Lottery Draw Expected Late April as DoE Completes Verification . . .

VITEEE 2026

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Window Opens - Check Steps, Link and Selection Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality