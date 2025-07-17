CBSE 2025

CBSE Superintendent Tier II Answer Key 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Link Inside

Posted on 17 Jul 2025
Candidates who have appeared for this Tier 2 examination, can check the answer key and scanned copies of their OMR sheets, which have been released on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
As per the schedule, the exams were conducted on July 5, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the answer key of Tier–II examination for the recruitment to the post of Superintendent in CBSE. Candidates who have appeared for this Tier 2 examination, can check the answer key and scanned copies of their OMR sheets, which have been released on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the exams were conducted on July 5, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), and want to challenge the answer key can do it online through the link available on the official website of CBSE latest upto July 20, 2025 (upto 11.59 midnight).

Candidates will have to pay the prescribed fee online of Rs. 1000 per question to challenge. The agency moreover mentioned that the challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). The decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On homepage, tab on the link “CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025”
  3. Enter login details and submit
  4. Download the answer key 2025 to match the responses

CBSE Superintendent Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

