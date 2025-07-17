NEET counselling

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released at dme.assam.gov.in- Registration Soon

Summary
The Director of Medical Examination (DME) Assam has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for state quota seats. Candidates who are eligible for Assam NEET UG counselling will be able to apply on the official website, dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the schedule, online registration for the first round of Assam NEET UG counselling will start on July 24 and end at 11:55 pm on July 29.

Candidates who register during this period can fill their choices of preferred medical colleges between July 30 and August 2 (up to 10 pm). The choice locking facility will also be activated on August 2, from 5 pm to 11:55 pm. Choices will be locked automatically if not done by the candidates, DME said. The seat allotment will be done between August 3 and 5, and a list of provisionally selected candidates along with modalities for admission will be displayed on the website on August 6.

“All eligible candidates under General, PwD and Reserved category including SC/ ST/ OBC-MOBC (NCL)/ Moran/ Motak/ Tai Ahom/ Chutia/ Koch Rajbongshi/ TGL/Ex-TGL and Special category i.e. Freedom Fighters/ Martyr of Assam Movement/ Extremist violence/ Ex-Serviceman & Serving Defence Personnel / Sports, shall have to register and fill choices in the online counselling. No offline counselling will be held separately for these seats,” DME Assam further said.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

