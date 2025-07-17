South Western Railway Recruitment 2025 Notification for 904 Vacancies OUT- Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in This recruitment drive will fill up 904 posts in the organisation

The South Western Railway invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 904 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on July 14 and the last date to apply is August 13, 2025. To be eligible, a candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on last date of notification.

The application fee is Rs 100. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2025: Direct Link