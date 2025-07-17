JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecards Out at jeeadv.ac.in - Download Link and Counselling Update

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
15:00 PM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially published the JEE Advanced 2025 scorecards today, July 17. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive entrance examination can now access their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Earlier, IIT Kanpur had announced the JEE Advanced 2025 result along with the final answer key on June 2. Only candidates who qualified JEE Main 2025 were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

To download the scorecard, candidates need to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number on the candidate portal. The scorecard provides detailed performance metrics crucial for admission into the prestigious IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Candidate Portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your unique credentials.
  • Log in and access the scorecard.
  • Download and print the same for future reference.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has also announced the Round 6 seat allotment results for admissions to the IITs and NIT+ system. Candidates can expect the official announcement of the opening and closing ranks for the final round of JoSAA counselling soon.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard as it will be required for future counselling and admission processes.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
15:02 PM
JEE Advanced 2025 IIT Kanpur JEE Advanced Scorecard
