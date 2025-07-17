SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Registration for 3131 Vacancies Ends Tomorrow- Link Inside

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 can find the link to through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3131 Group C posts

The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the registration for SSC CHSL Exam 2025 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 can find the link to through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3131 Group C posts. As per the schedule, the last date for making online fee payment is July 19, 2025. The correction window will open on July 23 and will close on July 24, 2025.

SSC CHSL 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on login link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CHSL 2025: Direct Link