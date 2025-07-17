UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025 Released! Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can check the results through the official website- upsc.gov.in As per the schedule, UPSC ESIC exam 2025 took place on July 7, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC ESIC results for the post of Nursing Officer. Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can check the results through the official website- upsc.gov.in

As per the schedule, UPSC ESIC exam 2025 took place on July 7, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 pm. A total of 2,781 candidates were selected for the final scrutiny, out of which 1,893 were selected for the post of Nursing Officer through the UPSC exam. A total number of 3,321 candidates were shortlisted through the written test. Around 289 did not fill the DAF and their candidature was rejected.

UPSC Nursing Officer Exam 2025 Result: Steps to check

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in Click on ‘UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025’ link A new page will open, type login details Click on submit UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer result will appear on the screen

The commission conducted the UPSC Nursing Officer exam to fill a total of 1,930 vacancies. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.