Hult Heritage 2025 at HITK: 80 Teams to Compete for Global Social Impact!

The Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, is set to host Hult Heritage 2025 on February 20, an electrifying platform where 80 student-led teams will compete to develop innovative, socially impactful business ventures. As part of the globally renowned Hult Prize, this year's challenge—“UNLIMITED”—urges participants to push boundaries and craft solutions aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The journey to the grand event began in November 2024, when participating teams underwent an intensive business model refinement workshop led by OrgCom leaders and previous winners. Over the past months, students have been meticulously honing their ideas with one-on-one mentorship from experienced team leads to prepare for the ultimate pitch before a distinguished panel of judges.

What to Expect at Hult Heritage 2025

The event will feature:

Live pitch presentations by competing teams

Panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders

Exclusive networking sessions for participants and professionals

The winning team will advance to the next stage of the Hult Prize competition, bringing them closer to the $1 million global seed funding opportunity.

A Legacy of Innovation at HITK

Mr PK Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions, Kolkata, emphasised the significance of the event: “The Hult Prize is a prestigious event that fosters creativity and innovation among students for community development. We anticipate another inspiring edition this year.”

Professor Basab Chaudhuri, Principal, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, reflected on the competition’s broader mission: “The Hult Prize challenges students to address pressing social issues like food security, water access, energy, and education. It is encouraging to see them working towards the 17 SDG goals.”

With visionary ideas and transformative impact at its core, Hult Heritage 2025 promises to be an event that inspires change and fosters innovation.