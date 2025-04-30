Grace Crowned with Gold: Sannidhrita Chakraborty Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Classical Dance

Summary Currently pursuing a Diploma in Bharatanatyam under the esteemed mentorship of Sujatha Ramalingam through CCRT, she refined her skills through rigorous training and deep devotion to her craft With each performance, Sannidhrita reaffirms her status as one of the most promising young talents in Indian classical dance

Sannidhrita Chakraborty, a 13-year-old of Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, is a gifted young dancer, trained in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Creative Dance, and Rabindra Nritya, who continues to captivate audiences with her grace, discipline, and expressive artistry.

Winning the Edugraph 18 under 18 award 2025, Sannidhrita expressed, “It felt surreal—like a dream coming true. Out of 5000 participants, being recognised as one of the 18 was overwhelming and humbling. It made all the hard work and sacrifices feel worthwhile. I felt grateful, proud, and inspired to do even more with the platform this recognition gave me.”

Currently pursuing a Diploma in Bharatanatyam under the esteemed mentorship of Sujatha Ramalingam through CCRT, she refined her skills through rigorous training and deep devotion to her craft. Her remarkable talent has garnered national acclaim, including the Kalashree Jyoti 2023 Award at the International Mega Dance and Music Festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. She also clinched first place in the Bharatanatyam Junior Solo category at the World Dancers Olympiad Season 2 (2022), demonstrating her mastery in classical dance at a young age.

“I aspire to become a powerful voice for change through the arts and global platforms. This platform has not just acted as an inspiration for me to continue my journey, but has motivated a thousand others like me. I wish to do the same. I hope to inspire young minds to dream big and act boldly,” shares Sannidhrita on her future goals.

A versatile performer, Sannidhrita has earned distinctions in Creative Dance, Kathak, and Rabindra Nritya, and has been honoured with prestigious titles such as the Amrit Ratna Nritya Samman (2023) by Nandanik Manush, and the Lilakamal Nritya Samman (2022) at Brindyawani Nritya Utsab. She continues to excel at regional and school-level competitions, consistently winning accolades and earning praise for her performances.

Sharing one unforgettable moment from the 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she recalls, “I'll always cherish the moment when I was feasting my eyes on my AV, standing right near the stage stairs. It was like everything paused for a second. The reactions from my family made it even more special. The applause, the pride in my their eyes, and the sense of being seen for my efforts—that moment will stay with me forever.”

With each performance, Sannidhrita reaffirms her status as one of the most promising young talents in Indian classical dance—an emerging beacon of cultural excellence and artistic expression.