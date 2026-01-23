IHM Kolkata’s Gourmet Nite 2026 to Showcase the City’s Timeless Culinary Evolution

Summary Kolkata’s rich gastronomic heritage is set to take centre stage as the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Taratala, prepares to host Gourmet Nite 2026 on January 30, 2026. Recognised as Eastern India’s oldest and most iconic food festival, Gourmet Nite returns with renewed grandeur, promising an immersive experience that blends history, culture, and cuisine into one unforgettable evening.

Kolkata’s rich gastronomic heritage is set to take centre stage as the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Taratala, prepares to host Gourmet Nite 2026 on January 30, 2026. Recognised as Eastern India’s oldest and most iconic food festival, Gourmet Nite returns with renewed grandeur, promising an immersive experience that blends history, culture, and cuisine into one unforgettable evening.

Held under the evocative theme “Calcutta to Kolkata”, this year’s edition traces the evolution of the city’s food culture—from its colonial-era kitchens to its contemporary culinary expressions—while preserving the timeless soul that defines Kolkata’s identity. Since its inception in 1989, Gourmet Nite has remained a hallmark of culinary excellence and hospitality education, attracting food connoisseurs, industry leaders and cultural enthusiasts from across the region.

A major highlight of Gourmet Nite 2026 will be its thematic buffet display featuring over 75 meticulously curated dishes, designed as a gastronomic map of Kolkata. The expansive spread will guide guests through the city’s iconic neighbourhoods and culinary traditions, offering a far wider repertoire than just signature dishes, and showcasing the depth and diversity of Bengal’s evolving food landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flavours of Tangra and Tiretta Bazaar will come alive through an extensive presentation of Indo-Chinese delicacies that define Kolkata’s unique “Chinese by Kolkata” cuisine. While favourites such as Kolkata-style Chicken Manchurian, Chinese New Year special braised vegetables, and Cantonese Tiretta Bazaar fried rice take centre stage, guests can also savour a broader array of wok-tossed appetisers, classic stir-fries and house-special sauces rooted in decades of culinary fusion.

Kolkata’s Anglo-Indian culinary legacy will be represented through the kitchens of Bow Barracks, featuring comforting classics like Railway Mutton Curry and Country Captain Chicken, complemented by an assortment of colonial-era and homestyle preparations inspired by old Calcutta households.

From the refined kitchens of the Babus and Thakurbari, the festival will showcase traditional Bengali celebratory fare. Alongside Mangsher Birinchi and Katla Tramfradu, this section will include festive rice dishes, delicately spiced fish and meat preparations, and seasonal accompaniments that echo family feasts and temple-side traditions.

Adding a regal dimension, the culinary heritage of the Nawabs and Zamindars will be highlighted through rich and robust offerings. Signature dishes such as Lada Domba and Bhetki Macher Tikli Pulao will be part of a wider selection of slow-cooked meats, aromatic pulaos and layered gravies inspired by aristocratic dining customs.

The dessert section promises a contemporary twist on classic Bengali sweets. Creations like Mihidana Parfait and Nolen Gurer Crème Caramel will be paired with an elaborate dessert spread, while live counters serving Paoruti Patisapta Flambé and Makha Sandesh Strudel add a theatrical flourish to the culinary journey.

Beyond gastronomy, Gourmet Nite 2026 will celebrate West Bengal’s cultural richness with a vibrant cultural programme, featuring traditional and folk dance performances. The evening will be further enriched by a soulful musical performance by Ms. Senjuti Das, creating a harmonious blend of food, music and tradition.

The prestigious event will be graced by Shri Barun Kumar Ray, IAS (WB Cadre, 1992)—Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Non-Conventional & Renewable Energy Sources, and Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Government of West Bengal—as the Chief Guest.

With an anticipated footfall of over 1,200 distinguished guests, including senior government officials, leading hoteliers, general managers, executive chefs, alumni, patrons and members of the media, Gourmet Nite 2026 is poised to once again reaffirm Kolkata’s stature as a city where history, culture and cuisine converge on a single, flavourful stage.