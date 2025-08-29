Google Developer Groups

GDG Kolkata to Host Google I/O Extended 2025, Spotlighting Global Tech Trends

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
15:24 PM

GDG Kolkata

Summary
Kolkata’s tech landscape is all set to witness an electrifying celebration of innovation as the Google Developers Group Kolkata (GDG Kolkata) hosts Google I/O Extended 2025 on August 30.
Kolkata’s tech landscape is all set to witness an electrifying celebration of innovation as the Google Developer Groups Kolkata (GDG Kolkata) hosts Google I/O Extended 2025 on August 30 at the CII Auditorium, IEM Management House. This flagship event will bring the breakthroughs of the global Google I/O conference to the city, creating a unique opportunity for developers, designers, students, and tech professionals to experience the latest trends firsthand.

Held annually across the globe, Google I/O Extended has grown into a highly anticipated platform where regional communities engage with Google’s innovations in AI, cloud computing, cross-platform development, and modern web technologies. True to this spirit, the Kolkata edition promises a full day of interactive learning, networking, and collaboration.

This year’s edition will kick off with an inspiring keynote, followed by sessions covering AI, cloud computing, cross-platform development, and modern web technologies. Highlights include Srishti Majumder on AI-driven app development with Firebase, Biswanath Giri on deploying agentic AI with Vertex AI, Sulagna Ghosh on browser-native computer vision, Rohit Kumar on the future of UI with Compose Multiplatform, and Geeta Kakrani with a live demo of CoffeeBot — an AI-powered café assistant. The conclave will also feature Namrata More and Amey Nerkar, who will explore the role of AI in revolutionizing digital payments.

With hands-on exposure to Firebase Studio, Jetpack Compose Multiplatform, MediaPipe, Vertex AI, and ADK, participants ranging from seasoned professionals to aspiring developers will gain invaluable insights into the future of app development and digital innovation.

Beyond the talks, Google I/O Extended Kolkata 2025 offers a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and community building, making it a cornerstone event for developers, designers, students, and tech enthusiasts alike. With excitement running high, Google I/O Extended Kolkata 2025 is expected to be a landmark event in the city’s tech calendar — a space where global innovation meets local ambition, and where ideas spark the future of technology.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
15:26 PM
Google Developer Groups
