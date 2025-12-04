CAT 2025 Answer Key Out at iimcat.ac.in - Objection Window to Open on Dec 8

Summary The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today. Candidates who appeared for the management entrance exam can access the answer key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 provisional answer key today, December 4. Candidates who appeared for the management entrance exam can access the answer key on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, and verify their responses. They will be able to submit objections, if any, once the challenge window opens.

How to Download CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the “CAT Candidate Login” option.

Enter the CAT ID and password.

Click on “Submit”.

Select the “Download PDF” option to access the provisional answer key.

Use the “Candidate Response” tab to download the response sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official press release, the objection window will remain open from December 8 to 10, during which candidates can challenge the provisional key. Once objections are submitted, no further changes or additional challenges will be accepted. IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 results after thoroughly reviewing all challenges received.

Marking Scheme

As per the CAT 2025 marking scheme, candidates will receive +3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

This year’s CAT recorded an attendance rate of 86%, with 2.58 lakh candidates appearing out of 2.95 lakh registered candidates. The exam was conducted in three slots across 339 centres in 170 cities nationwide. CAT 2025 is the gateway for admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by IIMs and participating institutions.