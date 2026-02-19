TS EAMCET 2026 Registration Begins - Check Stream Wise Application Fees and Schedule

Summary TGCHE has commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website — eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The registration window without paying a late fee will remain open until April 4. Those applying with different amounts of late fees have different last dates, with the final deadline being May 2.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from April 6 to April 8, 2026.

The examination will be conducted over four days. The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exam will be on May 4, 5, and the Engineering stream on May 9 to 11, 2026.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Make the payment of the application fee.

After successful payment, fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Review and submit the form.

Application Fee Details

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PH categories will have to pay an amount of ₹500, whereas all other applicants will pay ₹900 as their application fees, irrespective of the stream they are choosing. However, if an SC/ST/PH and other applicants want to sit for both the exams, they will have to pay ₹1000 and ₹1800, respectively.

Hall tickets will be available for download starting April 23 for the Agriculture, Pharmacy (A&P) stream, and from April 27 for the Engineering (E) stream.

