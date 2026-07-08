CISCE Zonal Tournaments 2026: GD Birla Students Shine in Taekwondo, Table Tennis

Summary GD Birla Centre for Education successfully concluded the CISCE Zonal Tournaments 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and holistic student development. The institution hosted the CISCE Zonal Taekwondo Tournament on June 29, followed by the CISCE Zonal Table Tennis Tournament on July 1 and 2.

GD Birla Centre for Education successfully concluded the CISCE Zonal Tournaments 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and holistic student development through two major inter-school sporting events. The institution hosted the CISCE Zonal Taekwondo Tournament on June 29, followed by the CISCE Zonal Table Tennis Tournament on July 1 and 2, at its campus, bringing together talented young athletes from schools across South Kolkata in a spirited display of skill, determination, and competitive excellence.

The one-day Taekwondo Championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from 50 students representing 10 CISCE-affiliated schools. Competing on home ground, GD Birla Centre for Education delivered an exceptional performance, fielding a contingent of 21 players who dominated the competition by securing an impressive haul of 18 gold medals and two silver medals. The outstanding performance enabled the host institution to emerge as the overall champion of the tournament. Adding to the school's achievement, 18 girls from GD Birla Centre for Education earned qualification for the upcoming CISCE Regional Taekwondo Tournament, highlighting the institution's strong emphasis on nurturing sporting talent and preparing students for higher levels of competition.

The table-tennis tournament witnessed intense matches. GD Birla Centre for Education

The excitement continued with the two-day CISCE Zonal Table Tennis Tournament, which attracted 109 participants from 20 schools competing across the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories. The tournament witnessed intense matches as young paddlers showcased their technical skills, focus, and determination across multiple age groups.

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The host school once again made a strong impression, particularly in the girls' categories. Reeshita Jana of GD Birla Centre for Education emerged champion in the Under-19 Girls category, while Dyuti Ghosh secured the gold medal in the Under-17 Girls event, adding to the school's successful campaign. In the Under-14 Girls category, Mrinali Mapa from The Heritage School claimed the championship title after delivering an impressive performance throughout the competition.

The boys' events also featured several noteworthy performances from participants representing different schools. Aharshi Tarafdar of Vivekananda Mission School emerged victorious in the Under-14 Boys category, while Ethan Raha of Maharshi Vidyamandir secured the Under-17 Boys title. Joydeep Kotal of PB Academic School clinched the championship in the Under-19 Boys category, completing an exciting lineup of winners across all age divisions.

Both tournaments concluded with vibrant prize distribution ceremonies that celebrated not only the medal winners but also the values of discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and sportsmanship demonstrated by every participant. The championships provided an important platform for young athletes to compete at a high level while encouraging healthy competition and fostering camaraderie among students from various CISCE schools.