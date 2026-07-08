Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 Out with Provisional Allotments - Link and Key Dates

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has published the Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026. The provisional merit list is now available on the official admission portal, poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has published the Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 for candidates seeking admission to first-year post-SSC diploma programmes in engineering, technology and architecture. The provisional merit list is now available on the official admission portal, poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, where applicants can access their merit status by logging in with their application ID and date of birth. The release of the merit list marks an important stage in the admission process for diploma aspirants ahead of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling rounds.

According to the official notification, only candidates who successfully submitted their application forms on or before July 6, 2026, have been considered for the preparation of the provisional merit list and assigned a merit number. The authority stated that the merit ranking has been prepared based on the marks secured by candidates in the qualifying examination. In cases where two or more candidates obtain identical marks, the tie has been resolved in accordance with the provisions specified under sub-section (3) of Rule 8 of the admission rules.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned in the provisional merit list after downloading it. Particular attention should be given to details such as the candidate's name, qualifying examination marks, category, gender, reservation status and any applicable special reservation claims.

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The Directorate has also provided an opportunity for candidates to raise objections if they identify any errors in the provisional merit list. Candidates who opted for the e-Scrutiny mode during the application process can submit grievances online by logging into their candidate portal. In contrast, those who selected the Physical Scrutiny mode must report their grievances through the designated offline verification process. The grievance submission window for both e-scrutiny and physical scrutiny will remain open from July 8 to July 9, 2026.

The notification also clarified that if a candidate's marks in the qualifying examination are revised following official verification or re-evaluation by the concerned board or competent authority, the updated marks must be reported to the admission authority or its designated representatives before 5 pm on the day the final merit list is displayed. Such revisions will only be considered if they have been duly verified by the appropriate examining authority.

The final Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2026. Candidates whose names are included in the final merit list will become eligible to participate in the subsequent Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling rounds for admission to diploma courses in engineering, technology and architecture, in accordance with the official admission schedule issued by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra.

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