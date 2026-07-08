NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out for UG Admissions; Fee Payment Ends Soon

Summary The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for NIFT UG Counselling 2026. Applicants who participated in the counselling process can access their allotment results by logging in with their application number and password.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for NIFT UG Counselling 2026, allowing candidates to check their admission status through the official counselling portal, nift.admissions.nic.in. Applicants who participated in the counselling process can access their allotment results by logging in with their application number and password.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) programmes can now download their provisional allotment letter from the official website. Along with downloading the allotment letter, candidates are required to submit their willingness to accept the allotted seat and complete the prescribed admission fee payment on or before July 9, 2026.

According to the official notification, candidates who fail to pay the required admission fee within the specified time frame will lose their allotted seat. The institute has clarified that such candidates will not only have their allotment cancelled automatically but will also become ineligible to participate in the remaining regular rounds of the NIFT counselling process. Candidates are therefore advised to complete all admission-related formalities well before the deadline to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

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Applicants who have not been allotted a seat in the Round 2 counselling need not register again for the subsequent rounds. The institute has informed that all eligible and already registered candidates who remain unallotted after the second round will be automatically considered for seat allocation in the upcoming counselling rounds, subject to seat availability and merit.

The counselling authority has also announced that the NRI-sponsored seat option will be available on July 11, 2026, between 9 AM and 5 PM. Eligible candidates interested in seeking admission under the NRI-sponsored category may exercise this option during the specified time window via the official counselling portal.

The counselling schedule further states that Round 3 choice filling for NIFT UG Counselling 2026 will be conducted from July 11 to July 13, 2026. Following the completion of the choice-filling process, the Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official NIFT counselling website for further updates and adhere to all prescribed deadlines to ensure a smooth admission process.