Staff Selection Commission

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Answer Key Released for 7,201 vacancies; Cutoffs Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2026
12:20 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination can now download their scorecards and the final answer key from the official SSC website
The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,201 Constable (Executive) vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks and final answer key for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Recruitment 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination can now download their scorecards and the final answer key from the official SSC website.

The marks and final answer key were published on July 7, 2026, following the declaration of the Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 on June 19, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,201 Constable (Executive) vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between December 18, 2025, and January 6, 2026, can access their result, merit list, marks and final answer key through the SSC portal. The result has been published in PDF format containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

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Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. They will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The recruitment process comprises four stages:

  • Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

SSC issued the recruitment notification on September 22, 2025, and began the application process on the same day. The last date to submit applications was October 31, 2025, while the application correction window remained open from October 29 to October 31, 2025.

The computer-based examination was held from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on January 13, 2026, followed by the result on June 19, 2026. The marks and final answer key were published on July 7, 2026.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official SSC website.
  • Click on the Results section.
  • Open the Delhi Police Constable Result 2026 link.
  • Download the merit list PDF and search for your roll number or name.
  • Log in to access and download your marks and the final answer key.
  • Save a copy of the result, scorecard and final answer key for future reference.

Candidates are advised to retain copies of all recruitment documents, as they will be required during the subsequent stages of the selection process, including document verification and medical examination.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2026
12:29 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2026 Delhi police Answer Key
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