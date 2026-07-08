Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Letter Download and Reporting Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2026
10:28 AM

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Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results.
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now access their allotment status through the official website, apsbtet.ap.gov.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now access their allotment status through the official website, apsbtet.ap.gov.in, by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first phase of counselling are required to complete the admission formalities by July 11, 2026. Reporting to the assigned college is mandatory to confirm admission, and failure to do so within the prescribed deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. Students are advised to carefully verify the admission instructions mentioned in their allotment order before visiting the allotted college.

To complete the admission process, shortlisted candidates must download their AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment letter through the candidate login portal. The document will be required during physical reporting and document verification at the allotted institution. Candidates should retain both digital and printed copies of the allotment letter for future reference during the admission process. They must download the allotment order, self-joining report, receipt of certificates, and web options report and then report to the allotted college on or before the given scheduled dates.

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The State Board of Technical Education and Training conducts the AP POLYCET counselling process in multiple phases to facilitate admissions into diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy offered by government, aided, and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2026
10:29 AM
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Diploma Programme Counselling seat allotment
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