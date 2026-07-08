NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Deadline Extended; NTA Reopens Bank Account Update Window

Summary According to the latest public notice, candidates can now confirm, correct or update their bank account details on the official NEET UG portal until July 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm As of July 7, 2026, a total of 10,28,223 candidates had successfully updated and confirmed their bank account details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for candidates to update and confirm their bank account details to receive the refund of the examination fee for the cancelled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 conducted on May 3, 2026.

According to the latest public notice, candidates can now confirm, correct or update their bank account details on the official NEET UG portal until July 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

As of July 7, 2026, a total of 10,28,223 candidates had successfully updated and confirmed their bank account details. NTA said it has already begun processing fee refunds for these candidates.

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The agency reiterated its commitment to refund the examination fee paid by all candidates following the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026.

In its notice, NTA stated that a significant number of candidates are yet to verify or update their banking information. To ensure that every eligible candidate receives the refund, the authority has reopened the refund portal for another round of bank account confirmation and updation.

Candidates can log in to the NEET (UG) 2026 registration portal using their credentials and complete the required two-factor authentication to access the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link. They can then submit or revise their bank account details. NTA has also advised candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, if available, to help ensure the accuracy of the bank account information and facilitate a smooth refund process.

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official NEET UG 2026 portal.

Log in using your application credentials.

Complete the two-factor authentication process.

Click on the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link.

Enter or update your bank account details.

Upload a cancelled cheque, if available.

Verify the details and submit the form before 11:50 pm on July 14, 2026.