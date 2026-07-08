NTA

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Deadline Extended; NTA Reopens Bank Account Update Window

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2026
13:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the latest public notice, candidates can now confirm, correct or update their bank account details on the official NEET UG portal until July 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm
As of July 7, 2026, a total of 10,28,223 candidates had successfully updated and confirmed their bank account details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for candidates to update and confirm their bank account details to receive the refund of the examination fee for the cancelled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 conducted on May 3, 2026.

According to the latest public notice, candidates can now confirm, correct or update their bank account details on the official NEET UG portal until July 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

As of July 7, 2026, a total of 10,28,223 candidates had successfully updated and confirmed their bank account details. NTA said it has already begun processing fee refunds for these candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency reiterated its commitment to refund the examination fee paid by all candidates following the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026.

In its notice, NTA stated that a significant number of candidates are yet to verify or update their banking information. To ensure that every eligible candidate receives the refund, the authority has reopened the refund portal for another round of bank account confirmation and updation.

Candidates can log in to the NEET (UG) 2026 registration portal using their credentials and complete the required two-factor authentication to access the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link. They can then submit or revise their bank account details. NTA has also advised candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, if available, to help ensure the accuracy of the bank account information and facilitate a smooth refund process.

NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official NEET UG 2026 portal.
  • Log in using your application credentials.
  • Complete the two-factor authentication process.
  • Click on the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link.
  • Enter or update your bank account details.
  • Upload a cancelled cheque, if available.
  • Verify the details and submit the form before 11:50 pm on July 14, 2026.
Last updated on 08 Jul 2026
13:50 PM
NTA NEET UG NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
Kerala government

KEAM 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Engineering Cutoff Ranks, Important Dates . . .

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out for UG Admissions; Fee Payment Ends . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Answer Key Released for 7,201 vacancies; Cutof. . .

polytechnics

Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 Out with Provisional Allotments - Link and Ke. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

KEAM 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Engineering Cutoff Ranks, Important Dates . . .

GD Birla Centre of Education

CISCE Zonal Tournaments 2026: GD Birla Students Shine in Taekwondo, Table Tennis

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out for UG Admissions; Fee Payment Ends . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2026 Marks, Answer Key Released for 7,201 vacancies; Cutof. . .

polytechnics

Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2026 Out with Provisional Allotments - Link and Ke. . .

school closure

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Several States Amid Heavy Rain and IMD Alert - All Upda. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality