Christmas Cheer and Culinary Tradition Shine at Future Hotel School’s Cake Mixing Ceremony

Future Hotel School, a prominent wing of the Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), Sonarpur, Kolkata, ushered in the festive season with its annual Cake-Mixing Ceremony on November 18, 2025. Rooted in the rich traditions of the hospitality industry, the event was celebrated with enthusiasm, colour, and a strong sense of community, bringing together students, faculty members, and distinguished guests from the hospitality and media sectors.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Aloke Kumar Ghosh, Executive Director of FIEM and FBS, whose presence and words of encouragement reinforced the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. The event was further elevated by the participation of eminent hospitality professionals, including Mr. Rishove Halder, HR Manager at Peerless Hotel Kolkata; Ms. Madhurima Guha, HR Manager at Polo Towers Group; Mr. Sumanta Maity, General Manager of Golden Tulip Hotel; and Chef Avijit Ray, representing the Eastern India Culinary Association. Adding a media and digital perspective to the celebration were special guests Mrs. Luna Chatterjee, influencer, and Ms. Tannishtha Mazumder, a renowned journalist.

The highlight of the ceremony was the traditional mixing of dry fruits, nuts, candied peels, aromatic spices, and essences—an age-old ritual symbolising harmony, abundance, and goodwill ahead of Christmas. Guests and students actively participated in the process, transforming the occasion into a lively and interactive learning experience. For students, the ceremony offered a unique opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, understand professional traditions, and experience the festive ethos that defines the global hospitality sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests commended Future Hotel School for its holistic approach to hospitality education. They appreciated the students’ discipline and enthusiasm, the faculty’s dedicated mentorship, and the institution’s sustained efforts to preserve and promote global culinary traditions while preparing students for real-world industry challenges.

The celebration concluded with a warm Vote of Thanks by Professor Chef Arpan Dey, Head of the Department of Hospitality and Hotel Administration. He expressed sincere gratitude to the distinguished guests, the hospitality fraternity, and the FIEM management for their continued guidance and support in shaping future professionals.

The Cake-Mixing Ceremony not only marked the beginning of the festive season but also reaffirmed Future Hotel School’s vision of nurturing skilled, confident, and industry-ready hospitality professionals—where tradition, celebration, and academic excellence come together seamlessly.