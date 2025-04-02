KIIT

First Major Cycling Tournament hosted at KIIT's Olympic Standard Velodrome

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
16:31 PM
The 250m track length aligns with international standards recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)

Summary
The event was conducted under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the Cycling Federation of India, and the Odisha Cycling Association, bringing together top cycling talent nationwide
The state-of-the-art 250-meter concrete velodrome at KIIT is India’s first, setting a benchmark in track cycling infrastructure

The newly inaugurated Olympic Standard Velodrome at KIIT achieved a milestone by hosting its first major tournament, the All India Inter-University Track Cycling (Men & Women) Championship 2025, in March 2025.

The event was conducted under the auspices of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the Cycling Federation of India, and the Odisha Cycling Association, bringing together top cycling talent nationwide.

The state-of-the-art 250-meter concrete velodrome at KIIT is India’s first, setting a benchmark in track cycling infrastructure. KIIT’s innovation in concrete design makes it a unique addition to India’s sporting facilities. The 250m track length aligns with international standards recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the global governing body for cycling.

The new facility has created excitement among cycling enthusiasts and is expected to encourage competitive cycling in Odisha, providing a platform for young riders to hone their skills and compete at higher levels.

The velodrome is named in honor of Minati Mohapatra, Odisha’s first cyclist to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. This dedication pays tribute to her outstanding contribution to Indian cycling. The facility was inaugurated in January 2025 by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Govt. of India.

The velodrome is the latest addition to KIIT’s expanding sports infrastructure, developed under the visionary leadership of its founder, Dr Achyuta Samanta. KIIT boasts world-class facilities, including a Cricket Stadium, Football Stadium, Rugby Ground, Tennis Complex, Indoor Volleyball Court, Shooting Range, Hockey Stadium, Athletics Stadium, Badminton Complex, Olympic-sized swimming Pool, KIIT-Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Stadium, and Archery Stadium. With this new velodrome, KIIT reaffirms its commitment to nurturing sporting excellence in India.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
16:32 PM
KIIT
