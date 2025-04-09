Chhayanat ’25 Lights Up Jadavpur University with Cinema, Culture and Conversation

Summary Jadavpur University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) brought the campus alive with Chhayanat ’25, a week-long festival that fused creativity, conversation, and culture into one unforgettable celebration. Held from March 28 to April 4 across the Salt Lake and Jadavpur campuses, the festival proved to be a vibrant confluence of film, theatre, and thought-provoking discourse.

Jadavpur University’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (F.E.T.S.U.) brought the campus alive with Chhayanat ’25, a week-long festival that fused creativity, conversation, and culture into one unforgettable celebration. Held from March 28 to April 4 across the Salt Lake and Jadavpur campuses, the festival proved to be a vibrant confluence of film, theatre, and thought-provoking discourse.

The event opened with Prelude Day at the Salt Lake Campus, where veteran filmmaker and musician Anjan Dutt’s engaging talk set the tone for the days ahead. The heart of Chhayanat ’25 unfolded at the Jadavpur Campus, which played host to an exciting lineup of scriptwriting competitions, quizzes, short films (both national and international), and the deeply moving stage play Jagorone Jai Bibhabori.

Chhayanat ’25 also became a platform for industry legends and stars to connect with students. Jadavpur University

One of the festival’s most talked-about highlights was the screening of Dispersion, which had a packed auditorium buzzing with energy. A special conversation followed with cast members like Rwitobroto Mukherjee and Shantilal Mukherjee. Other cinematic gems like Manthan, Raahgir, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Girls Will Be Girls, Schirkoa, and A Night of Knowing Nothing captivated audiences and sparked meaningful discussions.

Chhayanat ’25 also became a platform for industry legends and rising stars to connect with students. Post-screening sessions and interviews featured the likes of Goutam Ghose, Ishaan Ghose, Amit Agarwal, Payal Kapadia, and Ranabir Das. An engaging panel on Putul Nacher Itikotha brought together director Suman Mukhopadhyay, actor Shantilal Mukherjee, and music composer Prabuddha Banerjee. Filmmaker Q led a compelling talk on India’s alternative cinema scene.

More than just a campus festival, Chhayanat ’25 emerged as a bold platform celebrating youth, cinema, and creative freedom. Jadavpur University

In collaboration with the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the festival hosted a power-packed panel featuring Anjan Dutt, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Indranil Roychowdhury, and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. The session also included the announcement of the upcoming KCC Baithakkhana schedule by Chandril Bhattacharya and Sanchari Mookherjee. Chhayanat ’25 concluded on a high note with a post-screening Q&A with Schirkoa’s Ishan Shukla.

Reflecting on the success, F.E.T.S.U.’s Tuhin Chakraborty said, “The overwhelming response, houseful screenings, and vibrant participation reaffirm that Chhayanat resonates deeply with students and cinephiles alike. We’re proud to have created a space for meaningful conversations and alternative cinema.”

More than just a campus festival, Chhayanat ’25 emerged as a bold platform celebrating youth, cinema, and creative freedom—leaving a legacy that promises to return even bigger and more impactful next year.